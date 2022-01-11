How To Bet On The Buffalo Bills In The NFL Playoffs

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

If you’re looking for odds on the numbers of tables slammed outside Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on Saturday, you might not find what you’re looking for via legalized online sports betting, but if you want to bet on the Buffalo Bills’ chances of beating the New England Patriots, you’re in luck.



New York finally launched mobile sports betting on Jan. 8, so you’ll have numerous betting options when it comes to Saturday night’s game (8:15 p.m. ET, CBS).



As for table-slamming, it has long been prohibited in the parking lots before Buffalo’s home games. That, of course, doesn’t necessarily mean the practice of jumping, or diving, onto a folding table and “slamming” it has gone away completely, even if you can’t legally bet on it.



The practice has led to some interesting viral videos, but in some cases, it’s actually a moment that can lead to joy. In September, Joshy Hutchinson, 11, “slammed” a cardboard table after completing his last chemotherapy treatment. The video posted to Twitter has been watched more than 512,000 times. And after WKBW posted the video on social media, it led to a meeting between Joshy Hutchinson and Bills quarterback Josh Allen.



On Saturday night, though, the Bills will be focusing on the Patriots. And with the launch of mobile sports betting, you can focus on betting on the Bills as well.



Odddsmakers have installed Buffalo with the third-best odds of winning the Super Bowl. And the Bills are favored in Saturday’s game by anywhere from 3.5 points to 5.5 points.



If you’re looking to place your first legalized mobile sports bet in New York, here’s what you need to know. In addition, we’ll take a look at the odds for the Super Bowl.

How To Place Online Bets On The Bills In New York

The first step is choosing which of the four mobile sports platforms to use as your betting platform. On Jan. 6, the Bills announced FanDuel as their official mobile sports betting partner.



Here’s a look at the four platforms that launched on Jan. 8, and the five platforms that will launch on a rolling basis after completing the statutory and regulatory process.

Mobile Apps That Are Live Now:

Mobile Apps That Will Launch Soon:

A Look At The Registration Process

Upon deciding on the platform you want to use, you can either access it via your computer or download the platform’s app to your mobile device. If it’s an Android device, you’ll find the app via the Play Store. If it’s an iOS operating system, the app is found on the Apple App Store.

If you’ve signed up for a credit card online, or established an account with an online store, registering with an online sportsbook will feel familiar. In order to verify your identity, and ensure no one else can access your account, you must provide the following information.

Full Name

Mailing Address

Email Address

Cell Phone Number

Last Four Digits Of Social Security Number

As part of the registration process, you can enter a promo code to receive the platform’s sign-up offer. These offers may vary depending on the platform, but they often include a “match” of your first bet, in addition to a site credit for a “free” bet.

Be sure to check often to ensure having the latest promo codes.

The final part of the registration is funding your account, a step that is sometimes needed to receive a “free bet” via site credits to your account. Funding can come via a PayPal account, a credit or debit card, or by linking your banking information.

Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Odds

While the Bills are favored to beat the Patriots, they’re also viewed as strong contenders to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy according to the oddsmakers. Here’s a look at how the Bills’ odds compare on the four mobile sports betting platforms operating in New York.

TEAM DraftKings Caesars FanDuel BetRivers Buffalo Bills +750 +750 +750 +800 Green Bay Packers +380 +380 +380 +350 Kansas City Chiefs +450 +475 +450 +425 Tennessee Titans +850 +800 +850 +850 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +800 +800 +750 +750 Los Angeles Rams +1000 +900 +1000 +1000

BetRivers offers the best odds on the Bills out of the four platforms, clocking in at +800. Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel all have the Bills at +750 as of Jan. 11.



If you think the Chiefs are going to win it all for the second time in three years, Caesars (+475) has the best odds. DraftKings and FanDuel join BetRivers in offering the best odds for the Rams at +1,000. As always, check the various platforms to find the best odds on your team.



Just don’t expect to find odds on table slamming, even amongst the craziest Prop Bets offered.

