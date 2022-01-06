Buffalo Bills Name FanDuel As Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner

When it rains, it pours. Today, the Buffalo Bills named FanDuel as the official mobile sports betting partner of the NFL franchise. The news comes only hours after the New York State Gaming Commission approved four operators to launch sports betting on Saturday, January 8.
The Details
FanDuel earns access to official Bills marks and logos as part of the relationship, in addition to various media assets, ad spots, and signage at Highmark Stadium. FanDuel also becomes the presenting sponsor of Bills by the Numbers, a Buffalo bills podcast hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown. The podcast covers team updates and key fantasy matchups. Now, it’s safe to expect betting-related content will come into the mix as well.
“The Bills take pride in being a culture that is built on genuine connection with their fans, and we are absurdly fan-focused at FanDuel, making this a natural collaboration,” CMO of FanDuel Group Mike Raffensperger said. “As we prepare to bring America’s No. 1 sportsbook to New York state, we will collaborate with the Bills to bring unique content and experiences to one of the most loyal fanbases in sports.”
“FanDuel has built a strong reputation as a premier sports betting destination for sports fans,” Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development Dan Misko said. “The ways they reach people through engaging and entertaining content is innovative and aligns with how we think about connecting with our fans. We’re very excited for all this partnership will offer our valued fans throughout the state of New York as part of their gameday experience and look forward to working with FanDuel for many years to come.”
New York Sports Online Sports Betting
New York is only days away from an historic sports betting launch that will bring online betting to the state’s 19 million residents and many, many visitors.
The NYSGC authorized FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, and BetRivers to go live on the New York sports betting start date: Jan. 8 at 9 am ET. All four are expected to launch on Saturday or very soon after.
New York’s five remaining license holders are awaiting approval. BetMGM, Bally Bet, WynnBET, PointsBet, and Resorts World Bet will all launch as soon as necessary licenses and approvals are granted