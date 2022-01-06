Buffalo Bills Name FanDuel As Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

When it rains, it pours. Today, the Buffalo Bills named FanDuel as the official mobile sports betting partner of the NFL franchise. The news comes only hours after the New York State Gaming Commission approved four operators to launch sports betting on Saturday, January 8.

The Details

FanDuel earns access to official Bills marks and logos as part of the relationship, in addition to various media assets, ad spots, and signage at Highmark Stadium. FanDuel also becomes the presenting sponsor of Bills by the Numbers, a Buffalo bills podcast hosted by Steve Tasker and Chris Brown. The podcast covers team updates and key fantasy matchups. Now, it’s safe to expect betting-related content will come into the mix as well.

“The Bills take pride in being a culture that is built on genuine connection with their fans, and we are absurdly fan-focused at FanDuel, making this a natural collaboration,” CMO of FanDuel Group Mike Raffensperger said. “As we prepare to bring America’s No. 1 sportsbook to New York state, we will collaborate with the Bills to bring unique content and experiences to one of the most loyal fanbases in sports.”