Upcoming Games To Wager On Now That New York Sports Betting Is Live

Now that NY mobile sports betting has gone live, potential bettors all over the Empire State are probably wondering what they can put their money on. It does not matter if they want to bet on a local team or one from another state, there will be plenty of options.

Here are some of the top games to bet on.

NFL Betting Odds

Sunday is the end of the regular season which means the misery will soon be over for fans of the New York Jets and New York Giants. Both teams have won four games this season, and oddsmakers at Caesars NY Sportsbook do not favor them making it five:

New York Giants (+7) vs. Washington Football Team

New York Jets (+16.5) vs. Buffalo Bills

Fans will have NFL playoffs games to bet on, starting next week with Wild Card Weekend, including the Buffalo Bills.

Betting On College Football In New York

College football fans have one last chance to bet on a game this season — the CFP National Championship Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs. The game will take place in Indianapolis Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. Alabama beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, but DraftKings NY Sportsbook lists Georgia as a 3-point favorite with a total of 52 for the rematch. FanDuel NY Sportsbook also has the Bulldogs favored by three points, but it lists the total at 52.5 points.

NBA Betting

With the season nearing the halfway point, NBA fans still have 40+ games they can bet on involving their favorite team. Both local teams — the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks — have busy weeks ahead:

Nets: vs. San Antonio (1/9), @Portland (1/10), @Chicago (1/12), vs. Oklahoma City (1/13), vs. New Orleans (1/15)

Knicks: vs. San Antonio (1/10), vs. Dallas (1/12), @Atlanta (1/15)

NHL Betting

If you prefer your action on the ice, don’t worry, there is plenty of NHL action for bettors to look forward to. New York is home to the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and Buffalo Sabres. The Rangers and Sabres will see plenty of action in the days to come, but the Islanders do not return to the ice until Jan. 13.

Rangers: @ Los Angeles (1/10), @ San Jose (1/13), @ Philadelphia (1/15)

Islanders: vs. New Jersey (1/13), vs. Washington (1/15)

Sabres: vs. Tampa Bay (1/11), @Nashville (1/13), @Detroit (1/15)

College Basketball Games To Wager On In NY

When it comes to college basketball, fans of in-state teams like Syracuse, Cornell, and St. John’s will not be able to bet on their favorite team. Like nearby New Jersey, New York has banned betting on college games involving in-state colleges as well as prop bets based on an individual player’s production.

Fans of some of the top teams in the region will have games to look forward to betting on in the next week:

Villanova: @ Xavier (1/12)

Providence: @Creighton (1/11), vs. UConn (1/15)

Seton Hall: @DePaul (1/13)

If betting on the top-ranked teams is more your speed, those teams are going to be busy next week, too:

Purdue: @Michigan (1/11), vs. Nebraska (1/14)

Duke: @Wake Forest (1/12)

Baylor: vs. Texas Tech (1/11), vs. Oklahoma State (1/15)

The college basketball season still has more than three months to go. With 350 Division I schools spread across the country in 32 conferences, there will be plenty of NCAAB action in the weeks ahead for bettors in New York to enjoy.