NY Baseball & Football

NY Hockey & Basketball

Sports Betting

Contact

Sportsbooks
nysportsday.com
Bonuses
Sports Betting

NY Sportsbook Bonus Roundup — Bet Free With Up To $5,350

Written By: Mike Epifani
Published: Jan 8, 2022
Updated: Jan 8, 2022

With the start of New York online sports betting officially behind us, bettors can now claim up to $3,051 in bonus offers. The NY sportsbook bonus codes and promotions for new signups include a free bet and deposit match from DraftKings, a first-bet match from Caesars, and a risk-free bet from FanDuel. Here’s a complete roundup of the bonus offers available now:

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Promo Code:Use Link$50 free bet with $5 deposit + 20% deposit-match up to $1,000
Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code:SHARPNEW$300 free bet at registration plus a second free bet equal to 100% of your initial deposit up to $3,000
FanDuel Sportsbook NY Promo Code:Use LinkRisk-free first bet up to $1,000

Bettors have the option to claim all three bonus codes at NY sportsbooks or skip the offers altogether. Read all terms and conditions before opting in, and remember to practice Responsible Gaming.

DraftKings NY: Up To $1,050 Free

The DraftKings NY Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied using our exclusive link. No matter how much you deposit ($5 minimum), you receive a $50 Free Bet. But your deposit is also matched 20% up to $1,000. To receive the maximum DraftKings bonus, you’d need to deposit $5,000. That means bettors can start with anywhere from $51 to $1,050 in bonus money depending on the size of the deposit.

Caesars NY: Up To $3,300 Free

  • Promo Code: SHARPNEW
  • Claim a free $300 bet upon registration plus a second free bet equal to 100% of your initial deposit up to $3,000
  • Best rewards program for earning free bets and comps
  • Offers Vegas odds across all sports
  • Available for in-person retail betting at Turning Stone, Point Place, and Yellow Brick Road

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code is SHARPNEW for two free bets up to $3,300. The minimum odds are -200 for the first bet, meaning -210 odds wouldn’t qualify but -120 or +120 odds would qualify. You have up to 30 days to use the Free Bets too, so there’s no pressure to use it right away. That means you can use your cash balance to place other bets and save your Free Bet for later too. You cannot make a cash withdrawal until you make your first deposit.

FanDuel NY: Up To $1,000 Back

The FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo code link above gets new signups a risk-free bet up to $1,000 back. Keep in mind that if your first bet loses, it’s refunded in betting credits rather than withdrawable cash. But you can treat the betting credits like cash and place any combination of bets. For example, if you get $100 back, you could place a thousand $0.10 bets or a single $100 bet and any combination between.

If your first bet wins, you receive your payout, which is immediately available for withdrawal.

About the Author

Mike Epifani

Mike Epifani (shown here at Caesar's Palace Las Vegas) is an experienced online gambling writer who specializes in online casinos and sports betting sites. From the nuances of bonus offers to winning strategies and beyond, his insights have helped countless remote bettors keep more of their money while having fun and staying safe.

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2022 NYSportsDay - All rights reserved. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming