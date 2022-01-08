NY Sportsbook Bonus Roundup — Bet Free With Up To $5,350

With the start of New York online sports betting officially behind us, bettors can now claim up to $3,051 in bonus offers. The NY sportsbook bonus codes and promotions for new signups include a free bet and deposit match from DraftKings, a first-bet match from Caesars, and a risk-free bet from FanDuel. Here’s a complete roundup of the bonus offers available now:

DraftKings Sportsbook NY Promo Code: Use Link $50 free bet with $5 deposit + 20% deposit-match up to $1,000 Caesars Sportsbook NY Promo Code: SHARPNEW $300 free bet at registration plus a second free bet equal to 100% of your initial deposit up to $3,000 FanDuel Sportsbook NY Promo Code: Use Link Risk-free first bet up to $1,000

Bettors have the option to claim all three bonus codes at NY sportsbooks or skip the offers altogether. Read all terms and conditions before opting in, and remember to practice Responsible Gaming.

DraftKings NY : Up To $1,050 Free

Promo Code: Use this link to claim a $50 Free Bet + 20% deposit-match bonus up to $1,000

Best for both low-budget and high-budget bettors

Most reliable NY sports betting app

Available for in-person retail betting at del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo

The DraftKings NY Sportsbook promo code is automatically applied using our exclusive link. No matter how much you deposit ($5 minimum), you receive a $50 Free Bet. But your deposit is also matched 20% up to $1,000. To receive the maximum DraftKings bonus, you’d need to deposit $5,000. That means bettors can start with anywhere from $51 to $1,050 in bonus money depending on the size of the deposit.

Caesars NY : Up To $3,300 Free

Promo Code: SHARPNEW

Claim a free $300 bet upon registration plus a second free bet equal to 100% of your initial deposit up to $3,000

Best rewards program for earning free bets and comps

Offers Vegas odds across all sports

Available for in-person retail betting at Turning Stone, Point Place, and Yellow Brick Road

The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code is SHARPNEW for two free bets up to $3,300. The minimum odds are -200 for the first bet, meaning -210 odds wouldn’t qualify but -120 or +120 odds would qualify. You have up to 30 days to use the Free Bets too, so there’s no pressure to use it right away. That means you can use your cash balance to place other bets and save your Free Bet for later too. You cannot make a cash withdrawal until you make your first deposit.

FanDuel NY : Up To $1,000 Back

Promo Code: Use this link to place your first bet risk-free up to $1,000

Best for seamlessly switching from sports betting to DFS play

Sets its own odds to offer the best profit margins before its competitors

Available for in-person retail betting at Tioga Downs

The FanDuel Sportsbook NY promo code link above gets new signups a risk-free bet up to $1,000 back. Keep in mind that if your first bet loses, it’s refunded in betting credits rather than withdrawable cash. But you can treat the betting credits like cash and place any combination of bets. For example, if you get $100 back, you could place a thousand $0.10 bets or a single $100 bet and any combination between.

If your first bet wins, you receive your payout, which is immediately available for withdrawal.