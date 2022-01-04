What Types Of Bets Will Be Allowed In NY Online Sports Betting?

John McCoy/Icon Sportswire

Legal mobile sports betting in New York state is drawing closer by the day and may launch by mid-January. But until a specific date is announced by the New York State Gaming Commission, residents of the state can only ponder which event they’ll first wager on.

Will it be an NFL game in advance of Super Bowl LVI, or, perhaps, a key midseason NBA game? Or maybe you have your heart set on betting on the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, or New Jersey Devils?

If you’ve been a patron of one of New York’s upstate casinos, you may already be comfortable with the various betting options that will soon be available via the mobile apps, or websites, of the nine online sports betting platforms that have been approved to operate in the state.

But for every experienced sports bettor, there’s someone out there who hasn’t taken the plunge who is looking to see what all the excitement is about. And once mobile sports betting has launched, they’ll be ready to play their first wager.

Should it be a straight-up bet on the outcome of a game or one involving the point spread? Should it be placed on the total? Maybe a parlay is more their nature, or they want to bet on a favorite player’s individual performance. If so, New York will have options for all of those bets and more.

Types Of Sports Bets Available In New York

Moneyline

This is as straightforward as it gets as you simply select which team will win the game outright. If you win with the underdog, your payoff will be higher than if you won by picking the favorite.

Point Spread

If you take the favorite, you are betting that it will win by enough points to cover the point spread. If you take the New York Knicks and they are favored by 3.5 points (signified by a minus sign in front of the number), they must win by at least four points to win your bet. If you take the underdog (signified by a plus sign in front of the number) and they lose by up to three points, your team has “covered” and you win the bet.

Totals (Over/Under)

Another straightforward option as you pick if the total points scored in the game will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ that total.

Game Prop Bets

Here you’re picking an outcome based on several options such as, ‘Which Team Will Score First?’ or, ‘First Team To 10 (20, 30, etc.) Points. For big events such as the Super Bowl, there are even prop bets available where you pick the outcome of the coin toss or if the national anthem will finish ‘over’ or ‘under’ a certain time.

Player Prop Bets

Here you’re betting on a specific player’s performance during the course of a game such as Passing Yards. You select whether the player’s passing yards will be ‘over’ or ‘under’ the predetermined total.

Parlays

If you can’t decide on just one bet, that’s when you’re looking to place a Parlay. As an example, you can pick the results of multiple games as a Parlay, or you can mix and match Game and Player Prop bets. As an example, you can have a Parlay with four legs: Total Points Scored, whether a particular player scores a touchdown; whether a quarterback’s yardage total will go ‘over’ or ‘under’ a particular figure, and a moneyline bet on the winner. All legs must hit in order to win Parlays. If even one loses, you lose your entire wager.

Teasers

If you’re not comfortable with the point spread, or the total in a particular game, you might want to try a Teaser, which will involve at least two games. You can pick from various options on the point spread and the total and will have a certain number of points with which you can adjust the spread or total at your liking. Just like parlays, all of the legs in your teaser must win in order for you to cash your entire wager. Some teasers count ties as losses so make sure to read the details at the sportsbook where you place your teaser bet.

Futures Bets

When placing a Futures Bet, you’re picking which team you believe will win an event held in the future – be it the winner of the Super Bowl, or the World Series, etc. Odds are initially offered well in advance of the start of a season and are continually adjusted as warranted in-season, whether as the result of an injury, trade, or on the team’s performance. You can also make futures bets on individual awards such as MVP and Rookie Of The Year.

College Sports Betting Will Be Limited

Similar to what is in place in New Jersey, New York has placed limitations on college sports betting. You will not be able to bet on games involving in-state colleges such as Syracuse or St. John’s, nor will you be able to place any Player Prop bets on players in individual games.

Futures Bets on the NCAA basketball champion will be available, but you won’t be able to bet on a state-based team to win the title.

Which NY Online Sportsbooks Will Launch?

The New York State Gaming Commission has approved nine sportsbooks for mobile sports betting: