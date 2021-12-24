NY Mobile Sports Betting Launch Now Likely In Mid-January

For many months, New York state lawmakers have had their hopes set on a launch of statewide mobile sports betting happening by Super Bowl LVI in February.

Just in time for Christmas, however, New York sports bettors got some good news. They may get to place legal sports wagers for the entirety of the NFL playoffs.

New York state senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. on Dec. 24, told NYSportsDay.com it’s possible that the launch could occur a month earlier than previously anticipated.

“I remain hopeful that New Yorkers will finally be able to partake in mobile sports betting around mid-January,” Sen. Addabbo said in a text message. “And given the growing anticipation along with New York’s stature in global sports, I believe with a premier product we have great potential to realize huge advances in revenue, educational resources, jobs, and new gaming addiction funding.

“The state legislature should stand ready to evaluate New York’s mobile sports betting product and make improvements if necessary such as possibly incorporating fixed-odds horse racing with the mobile sports platform.”

Also Read: 5 Things To Know About NY Online Sports Betting

What Will NY Sports Betting Look Like

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the sports betting bill into law in April 2021, and the regulatory process took almost the entirety of the rest of the year.

On Nov. 8, the New York State Gaming Commission named the nine mobile sportsbook operators that will be allowed to launch in the Empire State. They are:

Bally Bet

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

DraftKings

FanDuel

PointsBet

Resorts World Bet

Rush Street Interactive

WynnBET

Also Read: All You Need To Know About Live Sports Betting In NY

NY Pre-Launch Bonus Offers Incoming

In virtually every other state that has launched sports betting, mobile sportsbook operators have announced pre-launch bonus offers for new users.

These bonuses range from $50 to $200 in free bets and are available simply for signing up for a new account. They are a great way to build a bankroll, especially if new users sign up for more than one sportsbook.

Because of Sen. Addabbo Jr.’s expectation of an earlier mobile sports betting launch, there will not be as much time for new users to take advantage of the pre-launch offers so make sure to sign up shortly after the offers are announced.