Caesars Sportsbook NY New England Patriots Buffalo Bills Spread +4.5 (-110) -4.5 (-110) Moneyline +175 -208 Total o43.5 u43.5

For the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills are champions of the AFC East division, and they will open the NFL playoffs with a home game. They know the opponent quite well, too.

Buffalo will play host to the New England Patriots (10-7 SU, 10-7 ATS) in the wildcard round next weekend. The division rivals will meet at 8:15 p.m. ET Sunday night.

The Bills (11-6 SU, 9-6-2 ATS) opened as 4.5-point favorites at Caesars NY sportsbook. The total opened at 44 points.

Buffalo and New England split the series during the regular season, with the Patriots winning 14-10 in Week 13 and the Bills winning the rematch 33-21 in Week 16. The visiting team won both games.

The most exciting thing about the Bills being in the playoffs is that New York residents will be able to place legal sports bets from the comfort of their homes rather than crossing the border into New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Connecticut.

The Empire State on Saturday launched mobile sports betting in what was the most anticipated launch in the short history of legal sports betting in the United States. Four sportsbook operators launched their mobile apps — DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, and BetRivers.

Buffalo Bills Playoff History

Buffalo is in the playoffs for the third consecutive season and the fourth season in the last five. The current run follows a 17-year postseason drought.

The Bills lost in the Wild Card round in the 2017 and 2019 seasons but broke through to win two playoff games last season. They defeated the Indianapolis Colts in the Wild Card round and the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional round before falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo has never won the Super Bowl.

New York Online Sports Betting

This weekend was a momentous one in the world of sports betting with the statewide launch of mobile sports betting in New York. Four sportsbook operators began taking wagers via their mobile apps at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The early action was faster and more furious than any other state with New York taking in $5.8 million in bets in the first 12 hours online sports betting was available. That’s more than 2.5 times the amount wagered in Pennsylvania ($2.3 million) and nearly three times the amount wagered in New Jersey ($2.1 million) in the first 12 hours after those states went live.

The action likely will increase in the coming weeks when five more mobile sportsbooks launch in New York. Those five — BetMGM, PointsBet, BallyBet, WynnBET, and Resorts World Bet — will launch on a rolling basis as they meet the statutory and regulatory requirements set by the New York State Gaming Commission.