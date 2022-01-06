NY Mobile Sports Betting To Launch On Jan. 8

Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire

The day New York sports bettors have been waiting for will arrive this weekend.

The New York State Gaming Commission on Jan. 6 announced that mobile sports betting will launch statewide on Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. ET.

State lawmakers long hoped the day would come in time for New York sports bettors to be able to place wagers on Super Bowl LVI, but the Empire State has beaten that date by more than one month.

Also Read: 5 Things To Know About NY Online Sports Betting Launch

Which NY Online Sports Betting Apps Will Be Available?

As part of its Jan. 6 announcement, the NYSGC said four sportsbooks have satisfied all statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to accept and process mobile sports wagering activity and have been approved to commence operations with launch no earlier than Jan. 8 at 9 a.m. ET.

Those four sportsbooks are Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive (BetRivers). Each sportsbook will determine when it will accept wagers based upon its business capabilities and readiness.

Also Read: What types of bets will be allowed in NY online sports betting

What About The Other Sportsbook Apps?

In December, the NYSGC approved nine mobile sports betting platforms for operation in New York. That leaves five that have not been given the go-ahead to launch. Those are BetMGM, PointsBet, Resorts World Bet, WynnBET, and Bally Bet

In its Jan. 6 announcement, the NYSGC said the remaining five operators continue to work toward satisfying the statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and that they will be approved on a rolling basis once those requirements are met.

Also Read: All you need to know about live sports betting in New York

Launch Occurs In Time For NFL Playoffs

The launch of online sports betting apps comes in plenty of time for users to line up their wagers for the entirety of the NFL playoffs. In fact, they’ll even be able to place their bets on the final week of the regular season.

Among the matchups New Yorkers can bet on Sunday are the Buffalo Bills (-16) versus the NY Jets; the NY Giants (+7) versus the Washington Football Team; and the New England Patriots (-6.5) versus the Miami Dolphins.

The NFL playoffs will begin on Jan. 15 and continue through the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. All mobile sportsbooks that launch in New York are expected to have plenty of bonuses and promo offers for the big game.