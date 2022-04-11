The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday’s first play-in game for the Eastern Conference playoffs, and the sports betting apps are ready. Most sportsbooks have the No. 7 seed Nets favored by 8.5 points over the No. 8 seed Cavaliers.

In the other Eastern Conference play-in game, the No. 9 Atlanta Hawks will take on the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

If the Nets win against the Cavaliers, they’ll automatically make it to the playoffs and face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the playoff opener on Sunday. If they lose to the Cavs, they’ll play the winner of the Hawks-Hornets game on Friday. The winner of that second play-in game will also get a spot in the playoffs.

Nets Vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds

Brooklyn is 3-1 against Cleveland in the regular season and both teams have a 44-38 record overall. The Nets’ leading scorer is Kevin Durant, while the leader on the Cavs is Darius Garland.

Sportsbook Point spread Moneyline Total DraftKings Brooklyn -8.5 (-110)

Cleveland +8.5 (-110) Brooklyn -365

Cleveland +280 Over 228.5 (-110)

Under 228.5 (-110) Caesars Brooklyn -8.5 (-110)

Cleveland +8.5 (-110) Brooklyn -420

Cleveland +320 Over 228.5 (-110)

Under 228.5 (-110) FanDuel Brooklyn -8.5 (-110)

Cleveland +8.5 (-110) Brooklyn -405

Cleveland +320 Over 228.5 (-108)

Under 228.5 (-112)

We like the odds for the Nets, especially after they beat the Cavaliers 118-107 on Friday. However, the Cavs’ loss might give them the hunger they need to pull out a win in Tuesday’s rematch. Keep an eye out.

New York Sports Betting Bonuses For NBA Playoffs

New York sportsbooks are offering their usual bushel-load of bonuses for the postseason. The best news is, that new customers can take advantage of as many offers as they want.

Play-In Scenarios

If the Nets win as expected, they’ll match up against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Nets are 1-3 against the Celtics this season, but the Nets have been riddled with injuries and other issues that kept their biggest stars out of a lot of regular-season games.

Now that the Nets have Durant, Kyrie Irving, and possibly Ben Simmons back in play, the matchups should look a lot better for Brooklyn.

Sources: There’a optimism Nets star Ben Simmons could make debut during first round of the NBA playoffs as long as his progression continues in strengthening his legs and back. Simmons has been ramping up his workload and is expected to continue doing so. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 10, 2022

Knock on wood and throw a little salt over your shoulder. If the Nets lose, what happens next?

The loser of the Nets-Cavs game will play a second play-in game on Friday, April 15. They’ll face off against the Hawks or the Hornets for the No. 8 seed spot in the playoffs.

The Hawks are favored to win against the Hornets by -4.5 points. However, this season, the Nets have fared better against the Hawks than the Hornets, with a 2-1 record against Atlanta and a 1-2 record against Charlotte.