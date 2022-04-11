NY Baseball & Football

Brooklyn Nets Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Play-In Betting Odds And Sportsbook Bonuses

Written By: Hannah Vanbiber
Published: Apr 11, 2022
Updated: Apr 11, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Tuesday’s first play-in game for the Eastern Conference playoffs, and the sports betting apps are ready. Most sportsbooks have the No. 7 seed Nets favored by 8.5 points over the No. 8 seed Cavaliers.

In the other Eastern Conference play-in game, the No. 9 Atlanta Hawks will take on the No. 10 Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

If the Nets win against the Cavaliers, they’ll automatically make it to the playoffs and face the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics in the playoff opener on Sunday. If they lose to the Cavs, they’ll play the winner of the Hawks-Hornets game on Friday. The winner of that second play-in game will also get a spot in the playoffs.

Claim $1,050 in sports betting bonuses with DraftKings New York Promo Code

Nets Vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds

Brooklyn is 3-1 against Cleveland in the regular season and both teams have a 44-38 record overall. The Nets’ leading scorer is Kevin Durant, while the leader on the Cavs is Darius Garland. 

SportsbookPoint spreadMoneylineTotal 
DraftKingsBrooklyn -8.5 (-110)
Cleveland +8.5 (-110)		Brooklyn -365
Cleveland +280		Over 228.5 (-110)
Under 228.5 (-110)
CaesarsBrooklyn -8.5 (-110)
Cleveland +8.5 (-110)		Brooklyn -420
Cleveland +320		Over 228.5 (-110)
Under 228.5 (-110)
FanDuelBrooklyn -8.5 (-110)
Cleveland +8.5 (-110)		Brooklyn -405
Cleveland +320		Over 228.5 (-108)
Under 228.5 (-112)

We like the odds for the Nets, especially after they beat the Cavaliers 118-107 on Friday. However, the Cavs’ loss might give them the hunger they need to pull out a win in Tuesday’s rematch. Keep an eye out.

New York Sports Betting Bonuses For NBA Playoffs

New York sportsbooks are offering their usual bushel-load of bonuses for the postseason. The best news is, that new customers can take advantage of as many offers as they want.

📱 Sportsbook💰 Sign-up Offer✅ Claim Now
DraftKings NY
Promo Code		$50 Free Bet
+ $1,000 Deposit Match		Click to Claim Promo
Caesars NY
Promo Code		$1,100 First Bet InsuranceClaim Bet Insurance
(Code: SHARPBETCZR)
FanDuel NY
Promo Code		$1,000 Risk-Free BetClick to Claim Promo
BetMGM NY
Bonus Code		$1,000 Risk-Free BetRisk-Free Bet (Code: SHARP)
PointsBet NY
Promo Code		$1,500 "PointsBetting" and
$500 Fixed Odds Risk-Free Bets		Click to Claim
(Code: BESTOFFER)
BetRivers NY
Bonus Code		$250 Deposit MatchClick to Claim
(Code: SHARP250)

Play-In Scenarios

If the Nets win as expected, they’ll match up against the No. 2 seed Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The Nets are 1-3 against the Celtics this season, but the Nets have been riddled with injuries and other issues that kept their biggest stars out of a lot of regular-season games. 

Now that the Nets have Durant, Kyrie Irving, and possibly Ben Simmons back in play, the matchups should look a lot better for Brooklyn.

Knock on wood and throw a little salt over your shoulder. If the Nets lose, what happens next? 

The loser of the Nets-Cavs game will play a second play-in game on Friday, April 15. They’ll face off against the Hawks or the Hornets for the No. 8 seed spot in the playoffs. 

The Hawks are favored to win against the Hornets by -4.5 points. However, this season, the Nets have fared better against the Hawks than the Hornets, with a 2-1 record against Atlanta and a 1-2 record against Charlotte.

About the Author

Hannah Vanbiber

Hannah Vanbiber is an LSU fan by birth, Cavaliers fan by marriage, and Mets fan by choice. She started her journalism career in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a reporter covering local sports, entertainment, and business in the East Tennessee area. She was the leading editor for the launch of a new sports magazine brand by Chattanooga’s CityScope Magazine.Hannah moved to New York City in 2013 and started writing freelance for several clients including newspapers, magazines, and corporate brands. She also joined the nonprofit world and spent eight years working in fundraising, most recently as the Director of Volunteers for The Bowery Mission, New York City’s oldest homeless services organization.She is now a full-time freelance writer, editor, and reporter, covering women’s sports and sports betting in the New York metropolitan area.Hannah lives in Manhattan with her husband, Ben Wagner, whose loyalty to LeBron James knows no bounds.

