New York Yankees Best Bets For The 2022 MLB Season

Fans of the New York Yankees will see their team get the 2022 MLB season rolling on April 7 with the first game in a three-game series against the hated Boston Red Sox. As usual, expectations are high for the Bronx Bombers, who have solid odds at New York sportsbooks to win the AL East, the AL pennant, and the World Series.

However, they haven’t won the AL East since 2019 and haven’t won the ALCS since 2009 — the last time they won the World Series. After a lackluster offseason, is there any reason to believe this season will be any different?

Maybe. Let’s take a look at some of the best bets for the Yankees in the upcoming MLB season.

Best Futures Bets For The Yankees In 2022

New York Yankees Futures For 2022 DraftKings FanDuel Caesars BetMGM World Series champions +900 +1300 +1100 +1100 AL champions +475 +600 +550 +550 AL East champions +200 +250 +225 +230 Make Playoffs? Yes (-400)

No (+310) Yes (-290)

No (+225) Yes (-380)

No (+300) Yes (-400)

No (+300) Season win total Over 91.5 (-110)

Under 91.5 (-110) Over 91.5 (-110)

Under 91.5 (-110) Over 91.5 (-110)

Under 91.5 (-110) Over 91.5 (-110)

Under 91.5 (-110) Best Regular Season Record +800 +1200 +800 +700

As the most successful franchise in MLB history, the expectations are always on the high side for the Yankees, but it has been a while since the team has lived up to those expectations. They have not won the World Series or AL pennant since 2012.

Season Win Total

At 91.5, New York sportsbooks have set a respectable win total for a good Yankees team. The roster looks good, much as it has in recent years. There is plenty of star power, but it is also lacking. Yes, Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Josh Donaldson are exciting to watch and must-see TV when they bat when they are healthy and playing.

The bullpen is solid, and ace Gerrit Cole is one of the starters best in the business, but that’s it. Luis Severino could be tough once again, but it is hard to say how well he can throw post-Tommy John surgery. Jordan Montgomery and Jameson Taillon are solid but unremarkable starters.

During the offseason, the Yankees did not do as much as other teams in the AL East to improve. Could they win 92 games? Absolutely. But with how they and the rest of the AL East look, the under looks a little more likely.

World Series

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Yankees heading into the 2022 MLB season, but we know that General Manager Brian Cashman is not afraid to pull the trigger in-season if he thinks he can improve the roster. While it is hard to know just how good the team will be, the Yankees always seem to be competitive, making them hard to pass up at +1200.

If these odds do get longer, it will probably be because it is obvious the Yankees are not legit contenders this season.

Yankees Player Futures Bets

Talent is something the New York Yankees are never short on. Several players are often in the conversation for various awards throughout the season, and this season will probably be no different. Heading into the season, these are the most intriguing bets:

Aaron Judge, AL MVP +2400 (FanDuel)

If he can stay relatively healthy, he could easily hit 45+ home runs, putting him right in the middle of the AL MVP conversation. Of course, with him, the trick is staying healthy.

Gerrit Cole, Strikeout Leader +475 (BetMGM)

Pass on him to win the Cy Young for now. Maybe if he has a bad outing or two to start the season his odds will go up, and then you can pounce on it, but Cole is a strikeout beast. He was within five of the top spot last year and will be among the strikeout leaders again this year.

Gerrit Cole, Wins Leader +650 (Caesars)

Cole is one of the best in the game and has a solid roster behind him making him good for 15 wins, easy. While that was not enough to lead baseball last season, it puts him in the top five. He was in the top three with 16 wins. At his current odds, that’s a solid bet.