Time’s running out on the NCAA basketball season, with Final Four action tipping off Saturday followed by the national championship game on April 4. If you hope to win a bet on March Madness, you have three more games to do it, and BetMGM New York is offering a $1,000 risk-free bet for new users.

Claim $1,000 Risk-Free Bet Using BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP

BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP: How It Works

When you place a bet of up to $1,000 on the Final Four or national championship game, BetMGM New York will return to you the amount wagered in the form of free bets if your bet loses.

In that case, you’ll get equal 20% denominations of your original bet placed in your account as betting credit. For example, if you lost a $100 wager, you’ll receive five $20 bets in return. If you bet $49 or less, BetMGM will give you back a single free-bet credit in that amount.

You’ll have seven days to use your free bets or they will expire. There is also a one-time playthrough requirement before your funds can be withdrawn. It’s one of the best NY sports betting offers out there because it gives you great peace of mind that losing your first bet doesn’t have to be a back-breaker.

How To Claim The BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP

Open a new account with BetMGM NY sportsbook app or at the BetMGM website. Verify your identity and prove that you are in the state of New York. Make your first deposit. Place a wager on the Final Four and March Madness. Use bonus code SHARP to get your $1,000 risk-free bet Win your bet and be happy or If your bet loses, receive the risk-free bonus to match your loss in free bets.

One Reason To Bet On Each Of The Final Four Teams

Duke: One Last Hurrah

Headline writers rejoice: this is the last weekend of basketball for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Or is it Krhzyzewski? Or Kshuchefski? Some folks, most of them in Durham, N.C., are hoping for one final title for Coach K, and his team is playing like it wants to send him off with more than just a wristwatch.

Kansas: One Impatient Offense

This is not one of head coach Bill Self’s most talented teams, but it can shoot the rock. The Jayhawks ranked 27th in the country in field goal percentage, and only 12 teams put up more shots per game. Kansas doesn’t fool around on offense. It’s bounce the ball, shoot the ball. That pressure can wear on the opponent.

North Carolina: One Last Win Over Coach K

The opposite side of the Duke’s “A W for K” Coin is the Tar Heels wanting to beat Coach K one final time. The two schools, separated by 10 miles, have never faced each other in the NCAA Tournament. How fitting would it be for UNC to use its tarred heels to kick Krzyzewski into retirement?

Villanova: Newest Dynasty?

No lesser hoops expert than Ken Pomeroy has used his methods to rate Villanova eighth in offensive efficiency this season. That means the Wildcats make few mistakes, shoot the ball well, and rebound on the offensive glass. That’s a recipe for a third title in a six tournament span, something even Coach Difficult To Spell His Last Name never did.