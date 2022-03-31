Best New York Mets Bets For 2022 MLB Season

With a future Hall of Fame pitcher joining their rotation and a new manager in the dugout, the Mets have a rosy optimism entering the 2022 MLB season. But even with the changes, the odds for the Mets to win the World Series are much the same as they were last year.

What are the best bets for the Mets for the baseball season? Will the Mets make a return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016? Will one of the Mets ace pitchers win the Cy Young Award?

I promise to answer those New York sports betting questions and a few more below.

Best Mets Bets For 2022

Last April as the 2021 season commenced, FanDuel had the Mets at +1200 to win the World Series. This year, after inking Scherzer and adding Marte, the odds are +1100. Confidence in this franchise isn’t sky-high. The Yankees still move the needle in NYC, and the Mets are counting on several iffy position players to get them to the 90+ wins they’ll need to win the NL East.

A second-place finish and one of the three wild card berths would be a nice season for the Mets. If deGrom & Co. make it into the playoffs, their frontline pitching is good enough to win a series, maybe even two.

Odds On Mets To Win The World Series

The longest odds for the Mets to win the World Series are +1150 at BetRivers. Other sportsbooks have the team between +1000 and +1100.

It’s been 36 years since the Mets won the World Series, with the team losing the Fall Classic twice since then.

2022 Mets Lineup Projection

This forecast of the Mets lineup is from Baseball Reference.

PLAYER POS HR RBI AVG OBP SLG OPS Brandon Nimmo CF 13 41 .264 .374 .432 .806 Starling Marte RF 15 60 .283 .347 .444 .791 Francisco Lindor SS 20 60 .252 .326 .436 .761 Pete Alonso 1B 35 87 .255 .343 .516 .859 Robinson Canó DH 9 28 .254 .306 .430 .736 Eduardo Escobar 3B 23 78 .246 .306 .446 .752 Jeff McNeil 2B 12 50 .274 .344 .424 .768 Mark Canha LF 18 62 .241 .358 .410 .768 James McCann C 14 51 .246 .309 .401 .710

That Lindor projection doesn’t sit well if you’re a Mets fan. The former All-Star is 28 years old, and this should be his prime. So far in New York, he’s played baseball more like Francisco Pizarro than the superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor that people were expecting when the Mets gave him a 10-year, $341 million contract.

Two NL teams scored fewer runs than the Mets last season. The front office didn’t do much to bolster the offense in the offseason, other than add veteran outfielder Starling Marte. The strategy appears to be to bank on Lindor, Cano, and McNeill to bounce back from subpar seasons with the stick.

The Mets are a decent defensive team, though not spectacular. Some of their success with the glove likely has to do with the talent of the pitching staff, led by Jacob deGrom. Last year they allowed the fourth-fewest number of earned runs in the league. That strength should remain now that they have added Max Scherzer to the rotation, though at age 37 he’s a health concern.

The rotation will be: deGrom, Scherzer, Chris Bassitt, Carlos Carrasco, and Taijuan Walker. That’s a nice group, and I’d look for Walker and Carrasco to provide more innings than your typical 4-5 rotation arms.

The Mets didn’t make the most of a lot of their offensive opportunities last season. That’s one reason they hired retread Buck Showalter to climb out of the mothballs and manage his second New York team. Showalter goes with his gut too often, but he’s seen a lot of baseball and he knows how to get maximum effort out of his roster. The Mets should make fewer mistakes and get more hustle plays in 2022.

Longshot Betting Recommendation: Last season with Oakland, Bassitt led the AL in winning percentage. He has good stuff, and at +3000 to win the NL Cy Young at DraftKings New York, I like him enough to wager $50 on it. It would pay $1,500 if the tall righty wins the honor in 2022.