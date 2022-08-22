Best Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series

All eyes are on New York tonight as the Mets meet the Yanks on their home turf, and the battle for dominance in the storied Subway Series rolls on. As fans book seats and queue up their streaming services, savvy sports bettors can turn up the heat on tonight’s game with some fun parlays and prop bets. For your entertainment and sporting pleasure, we have the best prop bets for Yankees vs. Mets in tonight’s Subway Series opener.

But first, a preview of the stakes.

The MLB postseason picture is coming into focus, but the plot twists keep coming. The last time the Mets and Yankees clashed, on July 26 and 27, pundits were delightedly throwing around the idea of a “World Series preview.” We’ll witness a World Series preview again tonight, but this time the stakes are even higher.

The Mets (79-44) have been on a 100-win pace since early June, yet the Atlanta Braves (75-48) have managed to slice New York’s NL East lead by over seven games. They’re four games behind the Mets now and bested both New York and Houston (78-45) in their recent matchups.

The Yankees‘ fall from grace has been rather stunning in the second half of the season. Of course, with a 74-48 record, they’re still the fifth-best team in baseball and eight games ahead of the next-best team in the AL East. But when you were staring down a Major League record for wins in early July, falling this far behind puts a question in everyone’s mind. Have the Bronx Bombers lost their stuff? Or is this just the inevitable mid-season slump, due for a rally at any moment?

The Yankees need a rally in this Subway Series. And the Mets can’t afford many losses with the Braves breathing down their necks.

Needless to say, this is a series the world will be watching, and it could tell us a lot about the postseason. The game starts tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

Top 3 Sportsbooks for Baseball Betting

If you’re still getting the hang of New York sportsbooks, this week’s Subway Series is the perfect opportunity to activate the newest NY sports betting bonuses. You can find odds across all the most exciting prop bets and wagers on home runs, strikeouts, walks, total hits, and more. Leverage tonight’s Yankees vs. Mets odds to get the best promo codes for the top three NY sportsbooks for the MLB.

World Series odds: Mets moving up | Yankees sliding down

Best Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Mets

One of our favorite ways to up the ante on any baseball game is to wager some cash on the most popular prop bets. Here are a few of the best prop bets for tonight’s Mets vs. Yankees game across some of the top New York sportsbooks. We’ll have a fresh batch for you tomorrow in time for Game 2.

Strikeout Props for Max Scherzer and Domingo German

Tonight’s pitching matchup sees Mets’ ace Max Scherzer (9-2) up against the Yankees’ Domingo Germán (1-2). Here are the odds on their strikeouts from BetMGM NY.

Domingo Germán: Over 4.5 (-125); Under 4.5 (-110)

Over 4.5 (-125); Under 4.5 (-110) Max Scherzer: Over 6.5 (-165); Under 6.5 (+120)

Scherzer has started four games in August as he builds back steam from his time on the IL. In those four starts, he’s pitched 27 innings with 30 strikeouts, including a combined 19 in two outings against the Braves, who may have the best offense in baseball. So yeah, we’re putting money on the over for Scherzer.

Germán isn’t quite the pitcher Scherzer is when Scherzer is at his best. He’s also bouncing back from the IL, having spent the entire season out until his debut on July 21. He has four starts in August, just like Scherzer, in which he’s pitched 20 2/3 innings and recorded 14 strikeouts. With the Mets still holding onto a solid offensive streak, we might go on the under for Germán.

Will Pete Alonso or Aaron Judge hit a home run?

The two are surprisingly close in odds right now. Here are the odds on DraftKings NY for both sluggers in tonight’s game:

Pete Alonso to get a home run (+270)

(+270) Aaron Judge to get a home run (+220)

It rarely hurts to put your money on Judge, but is it like buying Apple stock at this point? Not exactly. Judge is on a potential record-breaking home run streak with 46 homers this season. But you’ll get a good bang for your buck right now if you put your money on Judge to hit a home run. He’s on a dry streak of nine games without a homer since getting one on Aug. 12 against Boston. So it depends if you think Judge is due a homer this game or if you think he’s got a permanent case of the yips.

Alonso is a murkier bet than Judge but could surprise us. He didn’t hit a homer from Aug. 5-18 but broke his dry streak Friday against Philly. He’s sixth in the league for most home runs, with 30 under his belt this season.

What Will Happen on the First Pitch?

The first pitch of the Subway Series is a dramatic moment. Scherzer gets the honor this time, so what do oddsmakers say might happen in the top of the first inning?

Here are the odds from FanDuel NY right now:

Taken Strike/Swinging Strike/Foul (-155)

(-155) Ball/HBP (+135)

(+135) Single (+3500)

(+3500) Extra Base Hit (Double, Triple, Home Run) (+4600)

(Double, Triple, Home Run) (+4600) Any Other Outcome (+1300)

Since we’re betting on Scherzer to throw over 6.5 strikeouts, why not bet he gets ahead in the count on the leadoff batter with the first pitch? If the -155 juice on that outcome seems like too much, there is a lot of value in the +135 price for the first pitch to be a ball.

Will the Home Team Bat at the Bottom of the 9th?

Here are the odds from Caesars Sportsbook NY:

Yankees bat in the 9th: YES (-250)

YES (-250) Yankees bat in the 9th: NO (+200)

This question hinges on how well you think the Yankees will play tonight. Will they be losing or tied after the top of the 9th? Could they have the game well in hand by the end of the 8th? Can they hold the Mets off in their last chance at batting?

The Yankees have gone into extra innings in three of their last 12 games. In their previous seven home games, they’ve batted in the 9th in every game except one – Sunday’s win against Toronto. Their only other win in those seven home games was won in the 10th inning.

Sorry, Yanks, but our money is that you’ll be batting to the bitter end.

Best Odds for Mets vs. Yankees

And, of course, one of the best ways to wager is to stick with the main game lines. Here are the best odds across New York sportsbooks for the Mets at Yankees’ money line, spread, and total (over/under).

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II