New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the National League and maintain a solid lead in the NL East Division. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are still strong because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day through the end of July, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum. The LA Dodgers have taken over the top spot in the NL, and do not appear to be slowing down.

So, what do the Mets’ odds look like to win the World Series? New York sports bettors can get all the odds on Mets here.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets (79-44) are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers (84-36) in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer missing an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins. But now Scherzer and deGrom are back, so the Mets are ready to hit full stride.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

Odds to win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole in June. As of Aug. 21, however, the Dodgers have a 6.5-game lead over the Mets in the National League.

NY Mets Update

At one point it seemed like the Mets were slipping, but August has been quite strong. New York is 15-7 this month, through Aug. 21. They held up well in their last 11 games, all of which have been against NL East foes Philadelphia and Atlanta. Atlanta did take 3 of 4 games in the middle of the week, but the Mets bounced back to take 3 of 4 against the Phillies over the weekend.

New York’s division lead is four games. It’s not a big lead, but as long as the Mets don’t go on an extended downswing, the lead is big enough to maintain some level of control.

The Mets can add to their momentum this week with a pair of games against the Yankees on Monday and Tuesday. They won both games they played against the Yankees in July, so they know they can go toe-to-toe with the Bronx Bombers. Over the weekend, the Mets will welcome the Colorado Rockies to Citi Field for a four-game series.

