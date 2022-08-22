In general, it’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan, though the team’s performance in August has been lackluster. The Bronx Bombers were leading the league this season before slipping into second place in the American League in the last week. Still, they’re determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

With a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, the Yankees have been tough to beat. Despite their August tumble, the Pinstripes are still within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the AL.

Get ready New York sports bettors. It’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with one of the league’s best records, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of Aug. 22, the Yankees (74-48) have fallen behind the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY, DraftKings NY, and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. The Dodgers (84-36) are leading in the NL West and passed the Yankees for the best record in the Majors weeks ago.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros (78-45) have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The AL Wild Card race is as tight as can be with Tampa Bay, Toronto, and Seattle effectively tied for the three playoff berths. Minnesota and Baltimore are tied at 2.5 games behind that trio of teams, and the White Sox are 3.5 games behind.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees are 5-14 in August, so they need to get back on the right track in a hurry. They could do that in a big way this week with a sweep of the New York Mets in a two-game Subway Series Monday, Aug. 22, and Tuesday, Aug. 23.

That certainly won’t be easy. The Mets did fine in their last 11 games — all against playoff-bound Braves and Phillies — with a 6-5 record. The Mets are second in the NL behind the Dodgers and lead the Braves by four games in the NL East Divison.

The Yankees are in dire need of a spark, and getting revenge on the Mets, who won both games the two NY teams played against one another last month, would be a perfect place to do it. Despite the poor results in August, the Yankees lead the AL East by eight games and are not in any real immediate danger of dropping into second place in the division.

AP Photo/Corey Sipkin