MLB Home Run Derby Odds: Can Pete Alonso Three-Peat?

It’s that time of year again – MLB All-Star Week. For sports bettors, it’s one of the only significant sporting events this week, so expect wagers to be flying as we anticipate the week’s big events.

MLB All-Star Game betting lines are heating up on New York sports betting apps, and odds are out for the Home Run Derby. The Derby is always one of the most anticipated events of the week. Results have no bearing on the regular season, but the showdown is a great way for players to get a little extra shine on their season.

Claim up to $1,050 free for All-Star betting with DraftKings NY Promo Code

Eight players will face off Monday at 8 p.m. ET in Dodger Stadium to compete for the Home Run Derby crown.

We’ve got the MLB home run derby odds and everything you need to know about the event.

Top NY Sportsbooks Home Run Derby Odds 2022

The eight-player bracket came out on Thursday, and sportsbooks quickly pinned the Mets’ Pete Alonso as the betting favorite.

Alonso has won the past two Derbys. Should he win this year, he’ll join Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. as the only two three-time champs of the Home Run Derby, but Alonso would be the only person to get his three wins back-to-back. He’s currently 2-for-2, winning the past two years they’ve had the event.

Player Caesars NY FanDuel NY DraftKings NY Pete Alonso, NYM +200 +185 +200 Kyle Schwarber, PHI +300 +300 +330 Juan Soto, WAS +600 +650 +600 Ronald Acuña Jr., ATL +750 +700 +600 Julio Rodriguez, SEA +1000 +950 +1000 Corey Seager, TEX +1000 +950 +900 Jose Ramirez, CLE +1600 +1500 +1600 Albert Pujols, STL +2000 +2300 +2200

New York Yankees | Odds to win the World Series | New York Mets

What Are the Home Run Derby Brackets?

If you need a quick refresher on how the Home Run Derby works, here it is: The Derby occurs in three rounds of single-elimination competitions. The lower seed in each bracket bats first.

Batters compete against a clock, which starts at the release of the first pitch. They keep hitting until the clock runs out. Home runs count as long as the pitch gets free before the timer hits zero.

In the first two rounds, batters have three minutes. In the final, they have only two. Each player can also call a 45-second timeout that they can take at any point during the round. They’ll often use the timeout to ice their component.

In any round, a tie is broken by a 60-second swing-off. If batters are still tied after the swing-off, they’ll have another swing-off of three swings each.

Here are the bracket matchups for 2022 and the number of home runs they have hit so far this season:

Kyle Schwarber (28) vs. Albert Pujols (6)

Pete Alonso (23) vs. No. 7 Ronald Acuña (8)

Corey Seager (21) vs. No. 6 Julio Rodríguez (15)

Juan Soto (19) vs. No. 5 Jose Ramírez (17)

The winner of Schwarber vs. Pujols will face the winner of Alonso vs. Acuña. The Seager vs. Rodriguez winner will face the Soto vs. Ramirez winner. Then, the final two will face off for the win.

THE HOME RUN DERBY BRACKET IS HERE 🤩 Who's your pick to win? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IpqpZ6WpCs — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2022

Impressive six months: NY sports betting yields $302 million in tax revenue

Past Home Run Derby Winners

Here are the Home Run Derby Winners from the past 10 years. The All-Star events were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Pete Alonso is a two-time reigning champion looking to turn it into a third.

2021: Pete Alonso

2019: Pete Alonso

2018: Bryce Harper

2017: Aaron Judge

2016: Giancarlo Stanton

2015: Todd Frazier

2014: Yoenis Céspedes

2013: Yoenis Céspedes

2012: Prince Fielder

2011: Robinson Canó

2010: David Ortiz

Is Aaron Judge in the Home Run Derby?

Aaron Judge is bowing out of the Home Run Derby again this year. In fact, he hasn’t participated since he won in 2017. He told the New York Post: “Nope. No need. I already did it once. I’m all good with that.”

Judge is currently the betting favorite for reaching the most home runs in the regular season. Coming into the All-Star Break, Judge boasts 33 home runs. Schwarber trails close behind at 29. Schwarber could be a good bet for the Home Run Derby, but season highs aren’t a sure bet for All-Star Weekend.

What Else to Look for During MLB All-Star Week

Both New York teams have players representing their division in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

For the AL, the Yankees sent Judge, Nestor Cortes, Gerrit Cole, and Giancarlo Stanton in the starting lineups. Jose Trevino and Clay Holmes are in the reserves.

The Mets have four players in the All-Star lineup on the NL side. Alonso, Jeff McNeil, and Starling Marte all made the reserves. McNeil is moved up to start with Jazz Chisholm Jr. sidelined. Edwin Diaz is on the list of relief pitchers.

AP Photo/John Bazemore