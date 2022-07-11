It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, steadily putting distance between themselves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees (61-25) are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

As of July 11, the Yankees are slightly ahead of the LA Dodgers on FanDuel NY and on Caesars Sportsbook NY. DraftKings NY has the two teams in a dead heat. The Dodgers are leading in the NL West, but the Yankees have a significant margin of wins over LA.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

The Yankees and Astros have monster leads within their divisions so these odds reflect the fact that they will almost certainly have home-field advantage in the early rounds of the AL Playoffs. The fact that the Blue Jays are the third favorite to win the AL is noteworthy because if the playoffs began on July 11 they would be the last team to qualify for the playoffs.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees won two out of three against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week and appeared to be headed for a winning week after taking the first two games of a four-game series against the hated Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately for New York, the Red Sox rallied to win both weekend games to even the series.

The teams will meet again later this week in New York, but first, the Yankees will play host to the Cincinnati Reds (32-54) in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium. Then the Yankees will take on the Red Sox on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. It will be the last series before the All-Star break.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh