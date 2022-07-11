Aaron Judge is well on his way to being crowned king of the home run this year. He leads the league in home runs and doesn’t seem to be taking his foot off the gas as we near the midway point of the season. We’ve got all the MLB Home Run odds from New York sports betting apps and how Judge stacks up against the competition.

Judge entered June swinging, hitting four home runs in the first week, but he’s nothing if not consistent with 12 homers during May and 10 so far in June. His longest streaks without a home run were seven games (April 14-21) and six games (June 16-21).

He’s hit two homers in a single game six times this season, against the Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Baltimore Orioles (twice!), Chicago Cubs, and Tampa Bay Rays.

If Judge can stay healthy for the rest of the season, the odds are good he’ll take the home run crown.

Top 10 Home Run Hitters

Of the top five MLB home run hitters, two are from New York teams, with Aaron Judge of the NY Yankees and Pete Alonso of the NY Mets staying high on the board.

Judge had a strong lead in the competition until Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber hit two home runs in consecutive games last week. Now Judge’s lead is down to two.

Player Home Runs Through 7/10 Aaron Judge (NYY) 30 Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 28 Yordan Alvarez (HOU) 26 Mike Trout (LAA) 24 Pete Alonso (NYM) 23 Byron Buxton (MIN) 23 Austin Riley (ATL) 23 Anthony Rizzo (NYY) 22 Giancarlo Stanton (NYY) 22 Christian Walker (ARI) 21

Aaron Judge Odds to Win MLB Home Run Crown

Judge is the oddsmakers’ favorite for most home runs. At least for now, Schwarber, Yordan Alvarez, Alonso, and Mike Trout round out the top five.

Player Caesars FanDuel Aaron Judge, NYY -120 -135 Kyle Schwarber, PHI +230 +250 Yordan Alvarez, HOU +1000 +1000 Mike Trout, LAA +1000 +1200 Pete Alonso, NYM +1000 +1200 Byron Buxton, MIN +3000 +2900 Austin Riley (ATL) +3000 +4500 Giancarlo Stanton, NYY +3500 +2900 Anthony Rizzo, PHI +4000 +6000 Vladimir Guerrero Jr., TOR +5000 +1800

Who Has the Most Home Runs of All Time in Major League Baseball?

The all-time leaders in home runs are household names at this point: Barry Bonds with 762 homers, Hank Aaron with 755, Babe Ruth with 714, and Alex Rodriguez with 696. For most home runs in a single season, Barry Bonds still tops the list at 72 home runs in 2001. He’s trailed closely by Mark McGwire at 70 and Sammy Sosa at 66. McGwire and Sosa famously battled for the home run record in 1998.

Unfortunately, doping controversies have put these records in question. Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Alex Rodriguez have all admitted to using steroids during their career. While several record-breaking players have never spoken about it, the signs point to the widespread use of steroids from 1986 to 2006.

Aaron Judge Might Make Yankees Home Run History

Judge is on track to match the Yankees’ record for regular-season home runs. The club’s current record-holder is Roger Maris, who hit 61 homers in 1961. Judge’s current record puts him within reach of tying or surpassing Maris’ record.

The Yankees’ all-time home run leaders are:

Roger Maris: 61 homers in 1961

Babe Ruth: 60 homers in 1927

Mickey Mantle: 54 homers in 1961

Alex Rodriguez: 54 homers in 2007

Judge has shaped up to be a superstar for the Yankees, who selected him as the 32nd pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016 and hit a home run in his first at-bat. Judge won AL Rookie of the Year in 2017.

As of June 2022, his regular-season career stats include 186 home runs, 423 RBI, and a slash line of .278/.384/564.

