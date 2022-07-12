Yankees vs. Reds: Today’s Best Odds, Player Props, Injury Updates

On paper, the Yankees versus Reds series is a mismatch. Like a windshield versus a bug. Like Shaq squaring off with Muggsy Bogues in a rebound contest. Like the stormtroopers against Luke Skywalker.

But, baseball games are played on the field, not on paper. Even though the Yankees (61-25) own the best record in Major League Baseball, the competition has to take place, and New York and Cincinnati (32-54) will do just that in a three-game set from Tuesday, July 12, to Thursday, July 14, at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees will be favored in each game, but bettors can find odds on New York’s sports betting apps that could prove interesting in a match of baseball’s best and (nearly) worst team.

Odds of +400 to win the World Series in July are pretty short in baseball, which shows what oddsmakers think of the Bronx Bombers. But, navigating the playoffs is difficult. Since 2010 in full seasons, the MLB team with the best regular-season record has only won the World Series three times.

Probable Pitching Matchups for Yankees vs. Reds

Tuesday, July 12, 7:05 p.m. ET – Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35) vs. Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.26) Southpaw Ashcraft is a rookie who has yet to face a challenge like the Yankees. He pitches to a lot of contact (29 Ks in 49.2 IP), and he surrenders more than a hit per inning. That’s a bad sign for Yankee Stadium and the best slugging team in baseball. Something strange has been going on with Cole and the Reds: the Yankee ace is 1-8 with a 4.68 ERA against Cincy in his career.

– Graham Ashcraft (4-2, 4.35) vs. Gerrit Cole (8-2, 3.26) Wednesday, July 13, 7:05 p.m. ET – Mike Minor (1-6. 6.63) vs. Luis Severino (5-3, 3.11) Severino is quietly doing a superb job. He’s pitched quality starts in seven of his last nine outings and tossed six innings of shutout ball last week against the Bucs. His four-seam fastball has late movement, which could give the free-swinging Reds trouble. Minor is probably the type of guy who buys cookies from the kids living on his street and that’s great, but he’s a journeyman pitcher with little stuff anymore. He’s pitching for his fourth team in 24 months.

– Mike Minor (1-6. 6.63) vs. Luis Severino (5-3, 3.11) Thursday, July 14, 7:05 p.m. ET – Luis Castillo (3-4, 3.92) vs. Nestor Cortes (7-3, 2.74) This could be one of the final times Castillo wears the Cincinnati red as he’s linked to several teams in trade talks as the deadline approaches. The right-hander specializes in keeping the ball down and in the park, but he’ll have his hands full with the lefty power bats the Yankees will place in the lineup. “Nasty Nestor” was named to his first All-Star Game this past weekend, but he has shown signs of fatigue lately. He has a 5.34 ERA in his last six starts dating back to June 8. His teammates typically bail him out. New York has won four of those starts thanks to the offensive firepower.

Injury Updates for the New York Yankees

Despite some aches and bruises, the Yankees are remarkably healthy at the midpoint of the season. Aaron Judge has a lower-body strain that has yet to keep him out of the lineup, though the team has listed him day-today. Same status for Anthony Rizzo, whose lower back is nagging.

Three outfielders (Miguel Andujar, Tim Locastro, and Estevan Florial) are on the 40-man IL, but none are critical pieces to the pinstripe puzzle. Veteran relief ace Aroldis Chapman returned from an IL stint last week.

Player Props for Yankees vs. Reds

