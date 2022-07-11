The NL East standings are getting tight, and the New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves odds for July 11-13 are surprising some sports fans. The Mets’ shrinking lead in the NL East and the Braves’ stellar home record (30-18) have set Atlanta as the betting favorite for tonight’s opening game at SunTrust Park.

The Braves were 10.5 games behind the Mets at the beginning of June, but that gap has fallen to just 1.5 games. Needless to say, this series could mean a change at the top of the NL East standings, where the Mets have held the lead for nearly the entire season.

The Mets (53-33) are coming off a disappointing loss to the Marlins on Sunday. Both teams went scoreless for nine innings until the Marlins got two runs in the 10th. The Mets weren’t able to rally for a win, with Francisco Lindor striking out to end the game. The Mets have lost seven of their last 17 games, which is still a winning record but doesn’t show the same dominance they had earlier in the season.

The Braves (52-35), on the other hand, are experiencing a mid-season surge, coming off a sweep of the Nationals over the weekend. They’ve won 11 of their last 15 games and are knocking at the door of the NL East lead.

This series ahead will show whether the Mets have really fallen into a mid-season slump or if they can hold onto the lead for another day.

Rally for a championship?: New York Mets World Series Odds for 2022

Probable Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Braves

Monday, July 11, 7:20 p.m. ET – Max Scherzer (5-1) vs. Max Fried (9-2) Tonight’s game is a battle of the two Maxes, both formidable pitchers. Scherzer is back after missing two months with an oblique injury. But he’s coming back strong and has a 2.26 ERA and 5-1 record this season. Fried isn’t far behind with an ERA of 2.52.

Tuesday, July 12, 7:20 p.m. ET – David Peterson (5-1) vs. Spencer Strider (4-2) Peterson was back from paternity leave last week after three days away and a normal four-day rest. He had one of his best career starts on July 1, striking out 10 batters and giving up three earned runs. But in his return on Wednesday, he had a more uneven showing. He struck out seven and gave up three runs and five walks over 3.2 innings. This season he has an ERA of 3.48, 67 strikeouts, and 1.27 WHIP.

Wednesday, July 13, 12:20 p.m. ET – Chris Bassitt (6-6) vs. Charlie Morton (5-3) Bassitt is in hot water with the public this week after comments about his recent Covid-19 leave. Bassitt said he regretted informing the team of his positive test result and said in the future he may not disclose if he has symptoms. Manager Buck Showalter said he’s talked with Bassitt and that “everybody’s entitled to their opinion.” So let’s talk baseball: Bassitt has had a good season, though he’s dragged a bit in the last seven games with a record of 2-4. Overall this season he has an ERA of 3.94, 98 strikeouts, and 1.14 WHIP.



Injury Updates for the New York Mets

The Mets’ starting catcher James McCann is back on the IL with an oblique injury after just getting back into the game on June 24. Showalter has said McCann will be out for longer than the 10-day minimum. It’s been a tough season for McCann, who was already out for six weeks in May and June. Tomas Nido will take over as catcher with Patrick Mazeika as his backup.

Starling Marte, who had an injury scare, is day-to-day, which is great news for the Mets considering the alternative. Marte has been a strong player this season and was just selected along with three other Mets players as 2022 All-Stars.

Max Scherzer

It’s a big win for the Mets to have one of their two aces back on the mound. Scherzer had a great start in his first game back on July 5 against the Cincinnati Reds. He pitched six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts. But we have yet to see how he holds up over more pitches, as he only threw 79 that game.

Pete Alonso

Pete Alonso was just selected to the National League All-Star team and is vying for the league lead in home runs this season with 23. In his last seven games, though, he’s only had one homer and one RBI and has struck out five times. But in his four games against Atlanta this season, he’s done a little bit better with one homer and 3 RBIs. This season he’s posting a batting average of .273, 70 RBIs, and OPS of .881.

Eduardo Escobar

Escobar had a bad slump in June — going 4-for-47 — but started July off strong. Last week he homered in three consecutive games against the Rangers. Since then, he’s had 29 at-bats with just one run. Overall this season he has a .216 batting average, 37 RBIs, and a .651 OPS. Can he put the heat back on against Atlanta?

