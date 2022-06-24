The New York Mets are headed down to Miami today, June 24 to take on the Miami Marlins in a three-game weekend series. It’s a battle of the NL East with the Marlins fighting for a long shot to make the playoffs. If you’re planning to wager on either team, make the game more interesting with a new Caesars NY risk-free bet. You can use the promo code to bet on either team, player props, and more.

Claim a $1,500 risk-free bet with Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBET15

This is a great opportunity to wager on a weekend series and get some extra dough for more bets down the line.

How to Claim $1,500 With Caesars NY Promo Code SHARPBET15

The Caesars NY offer is for all new users who register this weekend. To access the promo, sign up for Caesars NY here and create an account. To get the bonus, make sure to follow our link and then use the code SHARPBET15 when prompted.

Make an initial deposit and then choose and place your first bet. You’ll instantly get up to a $1,500 bonus in betting insurance. That means that even if you lose your first bet, you’ll get the same amount returned, up to $1,500, to use in other free bets.

You can use the promo to bet on anything available on Caesars Sportsbook NY.

Wager on the fights, too: Get a big risk-free bet for UFC Fight Night with BetMGM NY Bonus Code SHARP

Mets vs. Marlins Best Odds and Series Preview

While you’re considering your best bets, check out the odds on the Mets vs. Marlins games here.

The Mets continue their dominant streak with the second-best record in the league at 45-26. Only the “other” New York team has a better record this season, but they’re not without vulnerabilities. But don’t forget the team is coming off two losses in a two-game series against the Houston Astros, who are currently third-place favorites to win the World Series. Not a great start to their brief tour of the South, and that’s showing up in the odds.

The Marlins have underperformed this season and currently sit at second-to-last in the NL East with a 32-36 record. They’re coming off a three-game sweep of the Rockies at Marlin Field, but the Rockies sit well in the bottom half of the league standings and are dead last in the NL West, so that might not be saying much. The Marlins have a better record at home, though, and the oddsmakers seem to put that in Miami’s favor.

The Mets last faced the Marlins just last week, with the Mets commanding a 3-1 series victory at Citi Field. We’ll see if the Marlins can get another win with home-field advantage.

Pitching Matchups for Mets vs. Marlins

Friday, June 24, 6:40 p.m. ET — Taijuan Walker (5-2) vs. Sandy Alcantara (7-2)

Taijuan Walker (5-2) vs. Sandy Alcantara (7-2) Saturday, June 25, 4:10 p.m. ET — Chris Bassitt (5-5) vs. Trevor Rogers (3-6)

Chris Bassitt (5-5) vs. Trevor Rogers (3-6) Sunday, June 26, 12:05 p.m. ET — TBD vs. TBD

You can stream the games on MLB.TV.

AP Photo/Adam Hunger