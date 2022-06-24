UFC Fight Night is back for the 10th season, and on Saturday, June 25 it will host a slate of matches culminating with a pair of low-weight bouts at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. BetMGM New York is offering a great deal for customers who want to place a wager on the fighting action.

Mateusz Gamrot and Arman Tsarukyan will meet in a fight to settle which of them is best suited to fight for a title in the future. Later, MMA specialist Neil Magny will square off against hard-hitting Shavkat Rakhmonov from Kazakh, in a Welterweight battle.

UFC Fight Night Matchups and Odds

Comedian George Carlin once quipped “if it’s for undisputed heavyweight champion, what’s all the fighting about?”

On Saturday per usual, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will put on a lot of fighting when it sanctions 12 bouts as part of its immensely popular Fight Night. All of the action can be seen on ESPN+ or via the UFC FightPass.

All of these odds are via BetMGM Sportsbook NY:

Odds for UFC Fight Night Undercard

Favorite listed in bold.

Carlos Ulberg (+105) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (-125)

(-125) T.J. Brown (-225) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+175)

(-225) vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (+175) Sergey Morozov (-145) vs. Raulian Paiva (+120)

(-145) vs. Raulian Paiva (+120) J.P. Buys (-120) vs. Cody Durden (+100)

(-120) vs. Cody Durden (+100) Mario Bautista (-165) vs. Brian Kelleher (+140)

(-165) vs. Brian Kelleher (+140) Jinh Yu Frey (-250) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+195)

Odds for UFC Fight Night Main Card

Arman Tsarukyan (-300) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+230)

(-300) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (+230) Shavkat Rakhmonov (-400) vs. Neil Magny (+310)

(-400) vs. Neil Magny (+310) Alan Baudot (-125) vs. Josh Parisian (+105)

(-125) vs. Josh Parisian (+105) Thiago Moises (-250) vs. Christos Giagos (+200)

(-250) vs. Christos Giagos (+200) Umar Nurmagomedov (-1100) vs. Nate Maness (+650)

(-1100) vs. Nate Maness (+650) Chris Curtis (-140) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (+115)

Preview: Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

The billed “main event” is an interesting matchup between No. 10-ranked Neil Magny and undefeated up-and-comer No. 15 Shakvat Rakhmonov, who only sounds like a ballet dancer. He’s tougher than a Donald Trump-ordered steak.

In an appearance on a podcast by MMA Fighting earlier this week, Magny explained why he doesn’t shy away from taking on young stars in the sport like Rakhmonov, who is favored to beat the more experienced fighter. Magny has extra motivation. If he wins on Saturday night he would set a UFC record for 20 wins as a welterweight.

Preview: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

The Lightweight class feature event will pit No. 11 Arman Tsarukyan against No. 12 Mateusz Gamrot. Both fighters are thirsty for a chance to propel themselves toward the top of the contender list for a Lightweight title fight.

Originally a wrestler, Tsarukyan has honed his kickboxing skills and added mobility and agility to his repertoire. He enters Saturday’s fight having won six in a row since entering the Lightweight division. Gamrot believes a drawn-out fight is to his advantage.

“I am dangerous as a striker, and in wrestling and jiu-jitsu, but I don’t want to finish the fight too early,” Gamrot told UFC.com. “I want to show a lot of violence for five rounds.”

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu