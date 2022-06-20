New York Mets World Series Odds 2022

The New York Mets are second in the league and showing no signs of slowing their pace. The Mets’ 2022 World Series odds are strong because of that.

The team from Queens is recovering well from a disappointing season riddled with injuries and controversy last year, but the team is showing a stunning recovery this year, with New York fans pumped up for the postseason.

The Mets have led the National League nearly every week since Opening Day, posting great stats on the road and at home in Citi Field. Francisco Lindor, in particular, seems to have got into his New York groove and is on fire this season. It’s a different team from 2021, and we’re excited to see if they can keep up the momentum.

So, what do the Mets’ odds look like to win the World Series? New York sports bettors can get all the odds on Mets here.

NY Mets Odds to Win the World Series

The Mets are among the top five favorites to win the World Series and trail only the LA Dodgers in the National League.

The team from Queens has shaped up to be a formidable force this season, even with aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer out for an extended period of time. Stars like Lindor, Eduardo Escobar, and Pete Alonso have held the team together and continued to rack up wins.

NY Mets Odds to Win the NL Pennant

Odds the win the NL Pennant are even stronger for the Mets:

The Mets have led the NL East for most of the season and had a comfortable lead in the National League as a whole since June. Only the Yankees have a better record, with the Astros and Dodgers trailing the two New York teams.

NY Mets Update

On Monday afternoon, the Mets (44-24) finish up a tight four-game series against the Miami Marlins (29-35). The Mets have prevailed in two games at Citi Field, falling once to the Marlins on Sunday 6-2.

In their next series, the Mets travel to Houston to take on another World Series favorite, the Houston Astros (41-25). After two games in Houston, the Mets will head back east to Florida for a three-game set with the Marlins.

AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh