The New York Yankees are getting deserved attention for a pace that has them challenging the all-time single-season win record. But this weekend, June 23 to June 26, the Yanks will face the best in the West when the Houston Astros come to The Bronx for a four-game series. Those who plan to place a wager on the games can take advantage of this weekend’s DraftKings NY Promo Code.

Claim up to $1,050 free with DraftKings NY Promo Code

The Yankees and Astros have an Empire State, Texas-sized rivalry, having met twice in the American League Championship Series in recent years. In both 2017 and 2019, Houston defeated the Yankees to capture the American League flag. The first of those battles is clouded in controversy due to trash can banging and Apple Watch electronic surveillance sign-stealing scandals from each side.

This weekend several of MLB’s top stars and award candidates will be on display as these rivals meet for the only time in NYC this regular season.

How to Claim $1,050 With DraftKings New York Promo Code

To maximize your betting on the Yankees, head over to DraftKings New York for a free $50 bet and a $1,000 deposit bonus. How does that work?

First, set up a new account and make a deposit. DraftKings will match 20% of the deposit up to $1,000. Use that money on any future bets (you cannot withdraw any of those matching free bets).

With the DraftKings NY Promo Code, you also receive a $50 free bet just for signing up for a new DraftKings NY account. That gives you the opportunity for as much as $1,050 in free bets from DraftKings NY.

Championship or bust: New York Yankees 2022 World Series odds

Pitching Matchups: Astros at Yankees

Thursday, June 23, 7:05 PM ET: Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA) vs. Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70)

Framber Valdez (7-3, 2.78 ERA) vs. Jameson Taillon (8-1, 2.70) Friday, June 24, 7:05 PM ET: Justin Verlander (8-3, 2.30) vs. Luis Severino (4-1, 3.27)

Justin Verlander (8-3, 2.30) vs. Luis Severino (4-1, 3.27) Saturday, June 25, 1:05 PM ET: Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07) vs. Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14)

Cristian Javier (4-3, 3.07) vs. Gerrit Cole (6-1, 3.14) Sunday, June 26, 7:05 PM ET: José Urquidy (6-3, 4.68) vs. Nestor Cortes (6-3, 2.31)

Friday’s game will be the featured telecast on Amazon Prime Video. Friday and Sunday’s games will be on MLB Network in prime time (out of market only).

Yankees vs. Astros Trends & Notes

The Yankees are 18-3 in their last 21 games.

The Yankees are 12-8 against the Astros in the regular season since 2018.

The Astros are 8-2 in their last 10 games on the road.

The Yankees have won five straight games at Yankee Stadium.

Houston is 6-1 in its last 7 games.

The Astros are 34-15 against the AL Central and AL West but 3-6 against the AL East.

The Astros have the most road wins in the AL (23), but the Yankees have a better road record.

New York has won the last five starts by Jameson Taillon.

Justin Verlander has gone at least 6 innings in 10 of his 13 starts and is averaging one strikeout per inning.

MVP and Cy Young Award Watch

Yankees MVP & Cy Young Candidates, DraftKings Odds

Aaron Judge MVP Odds: -125

Giancarlo Stanton MVP Odds: +9000

Joey Gallo MVP Odd: +10000

Anthony Rizzo MVP Odds: +10000

Gerrit Cole CY Odds: +750

Nestor Cortes CY Odds: +1700

Luis Severino CY Odds: +6000

Judge is the favorite to win the AL MVP, but Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will be difficult to hold down. Look out for two players who could drive toward the award with hot summers with the stick — Houston’s Yordan Álvarez and Xander Bogaerts of the Red Sox.

Astros MVP & Cy Young Candidates, DraftKings Odds

Yordan Álvarez MVP Odds: +1200

Jose Altuve MVP Odds: +10000

Kyle Tucker MVP Odds: +10000

Alex Bregman MVP Odds: +10000

Michael Brantley MVP Odd: +10000

Justin Verlander CY Odds: +390

Framber Valdez CY Odds: +8000

José Urquidy CY Odds: +10000

DraftKings lists Tampa Bay southpaw Shane McClanahan as the favorite (+340) slightly over Verlander, but JV has been there many times and will be able to weather September better, as a veteran. I suspect he is on his way to a third Cy Young Award.

AP Photo/Seth Wenig