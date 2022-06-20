It’s a great time to be a New York Yankees fan. The Bronx Bombers are dominating the league this season, determined to get revenge for a bitter end to their World Series hopes last year. And the Yankees’ 2022 World Series odds look so good that they just might do it.

The Yankees have had a strong lead in the American League all season. And with a reasonably healthy team and a deep bench, they’re tough to beat. The Pinstripes moved into the No. 1 spot on April 30 and have held onto it since, steadily putting distance between themselves and the rest of Major League Baseball.

New York sports bettors get ready, it’s time to look at all the best odds for the New York Yankees to win the World Series and other futures odds for the team.

NY Yankees World Series Odds

As expected for a team with the league’s best record, the Yankees are among the favorites to win the World Series. Here are the updated odds.

Only the Dodgers have shorter odds right now on FanDuel NY. DraftKings NY has the two teams in a dead heat while Caesars Sportsbook NY gives the Dodgers the slightest edge. The Dodgers are leading in the NL West, but the Yankees have a significant margin of wins over LA.

NY Yankees Odds to Win the AL Pennant

The Yankees have even shorter odds to win the AL Pennant:

In 2021, three of the six division leaders on June 1 won their divisions. If that holds, this is a pretty sure bet. Of course, if you want a bigger payout, you might want to opt for longer odds with another team.

NY Yankees Update

The Yankees (49-17) are coming off their first loss in nine games Sunday night. The Blue Jays squeaked a win at 10-9 with a killer seven runs in the sixth and seventh innings.

But now New York travels to Tampa Bay (36-30) to face the Rays again in a three-game series. The two teams wrapped their last series together just four days ago, with the Yankees sweeping all three games. But the Yanks have a weaker record on the road, so Tampa Bay may feel like they have a fresh edge.

After Wednesday’s series finale in Tampa, the Yankees return home to host a four-game series against the AL West-leading Houston Astros (41-25). Astros ace Justin Verlander is likely to start the first or second game of the weekend series.

AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews