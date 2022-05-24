The New York Mets officially put pitcher Max Scherzer on the injured list on Saturday. While Mets fans might feel panicky about the team’s chances without their starting pitcher, the Mets’ odds tell a different story. Sports bettors should pay attention.

Scherzer left the mound during Wednesday’s game after experiencing pain and tightness in his side. On Thursday, he was diagnosed with a left oblique strain which will put him out for six to eight weeks — potentially until the All-Star break.

The crazy thing? The Met’s odds to win the World Series haven’t shifted. At all.

Betting odds don’t mean everything, but oddsmakers know more than we do. What does that tell us? Oddsmakers still believe in the Mets, despite Scherzer’s injury.

How Has Scherzer’s Injury Affected The Mets’ Odds To Win The World Series?

Surprise answer? Not at all. Let’s look at the odds a little closer.

On May 1st, BetMGM New York had the Mets at +800 to win the World Series. As of today, Tuesday, May 24th, here’s how some of New York’s sports betting apps are pricing the team.

Sportsbook Price BetMGM +800 DraftKings +800 FanDuel +850 Caesars +800

Breathing a sigh of relief yet, Mets fans?

Why Hasn’t Scherzer’s Injury Moved The Mets’ Odds?

There could be several reasons this injury hasn’t affected the Mets’ outlook. And, of course, if anything else changes, the injury could have downstream effects on the odds eventually.

But for now, the main reason is the Mets’ commanding eight-game lead in the National League East. They have some solid options for backup pitchers to carry them through the next few weeks.

Oddsmakers seem to think they can hold onto a good position until their star pitchers return. Assuming Scherzer can recover by July, the Mets will look good going into the back half of the season.

What About Jacob deGrom and Tyler Megill?

Two of the Mets’ other key pitchers who have been sidelined by injuries should also return this season.

Jacob deGrom hasn’t played yet in 2022 due to a stress reaction on his scapula. A recent MRI and CT scan showed his injury is recovering well. He’s reportedly been cleared to start loading and strengthening his shoulder.

Tylor Megill joined the 15-day injured list on May 15 for what was diagnosed as biceps tendinitis. Though it’s unclear how long he’ll need to recover, he will be eligible to come off the injured list on May 27 and reportedly has already started playing catch.

All three pitchers are expected to rejoin the rotation later this season, setting the Mets up well for the playoffs.

