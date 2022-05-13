Sportsbooks
nysportsday.com
Bonuses
Sports Betting

All The Best BetMGM New York Bonus Codes And Promos For New And Existing Users

Written By: Hannah Vanbiber
Published: May 13, 2022
Updated: May 13, 2022

Whether you’re new to BetMGM NY or a regular user, the sportsbook has great promos ready to sweeten the deal on games across nearly every sport. We’ve collected all the best BetMGM bonus codes and promo offers in one place. 

New users can take advantage of BetMGM’s stellar welcome offer: a $1,000 risk-free bet anywhere you want to place it. 

Use BetMGM New York Bonus Code SHARP to claim a $1,000 risk-free bet

Using the BetMGM bonus code SHARP is a great way to get launched into the sports betting world, and BetMGM New York has some great lines for the NBA playoffs, Stanley Cup, and more.

BetMGM NY Promo Offers & Bonuses For Existing Users

Once you’re registered, you can also take advantage of these offers for all users.

NBA First Basket Insurance

Get your stake back up to $25 if your First Basket Scorer Prop Bet Misses. Sports bettors have many options to leverage this offer over the coming weeks. We’re looking to place a bet on Giannis Antetokounmpo for the Bucks vs. Celtics tonight. Other good bets are Klay Thompson in the Warriors’ game against the Grizzlies tonight or Luka Doncic in the Mavericks vs. Suns game on Sunday.

Jets’ prospects looking up for once? | NFL season wins totals released | Improvement for the Giants?

MLB Risk-Free Token

Get a $25 Risk-Free token to use on any baseball game! New York fans can use this to sweeten the game for the Yankees or Mets this month. Check out the Yankees vs. White Sox series this week. New York pummeled Chicago in the first game Thursday, and with Gerrit Cole taking the mound tonight, the Yankees have a great chance to extend their winning streak to five games.

Or, for Mets fans, you’re looking good for the Mets vs. Mariners. The Mets have the most wins in the National League and have made a great showing away from home, while the Mariners have been struggling to build real momentum this season.

MLB One Game Parlay Insurance

Get your stake back up to $25 when you bet on Baseball! This offer is available for all players every Wednesday. New York fans can bet on the Mets vs. Cardinals this coming Wednesday or Yankees vs. Orioles. 

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

About the Author

Hannah Vanbiber

Hannah Vanbiber is an LSU fan by birth, Cavaliers fan by marriage, and Mets fan by choice. She started her journalism career in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a reporter covering local sports, entertainment, and business in the East Tennessee area. She was the leading editor for the launch of a new sports magazine brand by Chattanooga’s CityScope Magazine. Hannah moved to New York City in 2013 and started writing freelance for several clients including newspapers, magazines, and corporate brands. She also joined the nonprofit world and spent eight years working in fundraising, most recently as the Director of Volunteers at New York City’s oldest homeless services organization. She is now a full-time freelance writer, editor, and reporter, covering women’s sports and sports betting in the New York metropolitan area. Hannah lives in Manhattan with her husband, Ben Wagner, whose loyalty to LeBron James knows no bounds.

Get connected with us on Social Media

Copyright © 2022 NYSportsDay - All rights reserved. About | Contact | Privacy Policy | Responsible Gaming