New York Giants Season Wins Totals: Bet On Improvement

Knock on wood, but things seem to be turning around for the New York Giants this season. The Giants’ regular season win totals released by various New York sports betting apps give us our first hint that the team should show serious improvement this year – though, with a 2021 record of 4-13, that’s not necessarily saying a lot.

The Giants have struggled with a string of weak coaches. In their entire 62 seasons, they’ve only made the playoffs 19 times. Their most recent trip was in 2016 when they lost the Wild Card game to the Green Bay Packers. Since that playoff year, the Giants have only scored 22 wins. Every other franchise has gotten at least 25 wins in the same time except the New York Jets.

Okay, so that’s the bad stuff. The good? With a new coach and some stellar draft picks, the Giants are expected to significantly improve this year, with more wins and a much better chance at the playoffs.

New York Giants Betting Odds: Regular Season Wins

The Giants’ win totals are over/under 7 or 7.5 for the 2022 season. Like we said, already an improvement on their 2021 season. The Giants’ odds to make the playoffs currently range between +200 to +260 for yes and -250 to -335 for no.

Here are the current New York Giants betting odds from each of the NY sportsbooks for regular-season wins.

Sportsbook Season wins totals DraftKings Over 7 (-110)

Under 7 (-110) Caesars Over 7 (+105)

Under 7 (-125) FanDuel Over 7.5 (+135)

Under 7.5 (-160) BetMGM Over 7.5 (+130)

Under 7.5 (-160)

Can The New York Giants Beat The Odds This Season?

We’re wagering on a yes. For one thing, betting on over seven wins isn’t exactly a high bar.

On the “under” side, we could argue that the team lost key players on an already weak roster. Plus, the Giants’ new GM, Joe Schoen, is working with a tight salary cap and couldn’t do much before the draft.

On the “over” side, the Giants have a new GM in Schoen and head coach in Brian Daboll. Both are fresh off building a solid team for the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, Schoen played his cards well in the 2022 draft, selecting DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and OL Evan Neal in the first round. Both were in discussion to be the No. 1 draft pick.

Schoen used the rest of the draft to strengthen the Giants’ roster gaps. As offensive coordinator for the Bills, Daboll built a robust support system around his QB. The Giants have signaled they’re committed to starting Daniel Jones at quarterback.

In terms of New York Giants betting odds, we think they’ll snag the over on 7.5 wins and start to build with Daboll at the helm.

