New York Giants Season Wins Totals: Bet On Improvement

Written By: Hannah Vanbiber
Published: May 12, 2022
Updated: May 11, 2022

Knock on wood, but things seem to be turning around for the New York Giants this season. The Giants’ regular season win totals released by various New York sports betting apps give us our first hint that the team should show serious improvement this year – though, with a 2021 record of 4-13, that’s not necessarily saying a lot. 

The Giants have struggled with a string of weak coaches. In their entire 62 seasons, they’ve only made the playoffs 19 times. Their most recent trip was in 2016 when they lost the Wild Card game to the Green Bay Packers. Since that playoff year, the Giants have only scored 22 wins. Every other franchise has gotten at least 25 wins in the same time except the New York Jets.

Okay, so that’s the bad stuff. The good? With a new coach and some stellar draft picks, the Giants are expected to significantly improve this year, with more wins and a much better chance at the playoffs.

New York Giants Betting Odds: Regular Season Wins

The Giants’ win totals are over/under 7 or 7.5 for the 2022 season. Like we said, already an improvement on their 2021 season. The Giants’ odds to make the playoffs currently range between +200 to +260 for yes and -250 to -335 for no.

Here are the current New York Giants betting odds from each of the NY sportsbooks for regular-season wins.

SportsbookSeason wins totals
DraftKingsOver 7 (-110)
Under 7 (-110)
CaesarsOver 7 (+105)
Under 7 (-125)
FanDuelOver 7.5 (+135)
Under 7.5 (-160)
BetMGMOver 7.5 (+130)
Under 7.5 (-160)

Can The New York Giants Beat The Odds This Season?

We’re wagering on a yes. For one thing, betting on over seven wins isn’t exactly a high bar. 

On the “under” side, we could argue that the team lost key players on an already weak roster. Plus, the Giants’ new GM, Joe Schoen, is working with a tight salary cap and couldn’t do much before the draft. 

On the “over” side, the Giants have a new GM in Schoen and head coach in Brian Daboll. Both are fresh off building a solid team for the Buffalo Bills. Additionally, Schoen played his cards well in the 2022 draft, selecting DE Kayvon Thibodeaux and OL Evan Neal in the first round. Both were in discussion to be the No. 1 draft pick. 

Schoen used the rest of the draft to strengthen the Giants’ roster gaps. As offensive coordinator for the Bills, Daboll built a robust support system around his QB. The Giants have signaled they’re committed to starting Daniel Jones at quarterback.

In terms of New York Giants betting odds, we think they’ll snag the over on 7.5 wins and start to build with Daboll at the helm.

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

About the Author

Hannah Vanbiber

Hannah Vanbiber is an LSU fan by birth, Cavaliers fan by marriage, and Mets fan by choice. She started her journalism career in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a reporter covering local sports, entertainment, and business in the East Tennessee area. She was the leading editor for the launch of a new sports magazine brand by Chattanooga’s CityScope Magazine. Hannah moved to New York City in 2013 and started writing freelance for several clients including newspapers, magazines, and corporate brands. She also joined the nonprofit world and spent eight years working in fundraising, most recently as the Director of Volunteers at New York City’s oldest homeless services organization. She is now a full-time freelance writer, editor, and reporter, covering women’s sports and sports betting in the New York metropolitan area. Hannah lives in Manhattan with her husband, Ben Wagner, whose loyalty to LeBron James knows no bounds.

