Carolina Hurricanes Vs. New York Rangers Betting Odds

Written By: Hannah Vanbiber
Published: May 17, 2022
Updated: May 17, 2022

Are you ready, Rangers fans? New York pulled off a stunning overtime Game 7 victory in the Garden Sunday night. With the Penguins behind them, the Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Hurricanes should be strong foes, but the Rangers’ slogan this year is “No Quit in New York.” They put those words in action this past weekend, so we’re looking forward to seeing more New York fighting spirit in the next round.

Get $1,050 free for NHL wagers with DraftKings New York Promo Code

We have all the odds from New York sports betting apps for the first game for sports betting fans and details you need to know about the two teams facing off.

Betting Odds for New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 of the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes series is Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Carolina is favored to win, though the lines predict a close call. Across most NY mobile sportsbooks, the Hurricanes are priced at -160 to -165 for Game 1. The Rangers are sitting at around +140.

Here are the lines for Game 1 of the Rangers vs. Hurricanes NHL playoff matchup and for the series.

SportsbookSeries PriceGame 1 MoneylineGame 1 Puck LineGame 1 Total
DraftKingsRangers +160
Hurricanes -190		Rangers +145
Hurricanes -165		Rangers +1.5 (-170)
Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)		Over 6 (+100)
Under 6 (-120)
CaesarsRangers +170
Hurricanes -200		Rangers +140
Hurricanes -160		Rangers +1.5 (-175)
Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)		Over 5.5 (-120)
Under 5.5 (+100)
FanDuelRangers +172
Hurricanes -210		Rangers +132
Hurricanes -160		Rangers +1.5 (-182)
Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)		Over 5.5 (-118)
Under 5.5 (-104)
BetMGMRangers +165
Hurricanes -200		Rangers +135
Hurricanes -160		Rangers +1.5 (-190)
Hurricanes -1.5 (+155)		Over 5.5 (-120)
Under 5.5 (+100)
PointsBetRangers +165
Hurricanes -200		Rangers +140
Hurricanes -165		Rangers +1.5 (-180)
Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)		Over 5.5 (-121)
Under 5.5 (+100)
BetRiversRangers +157
Hurricanes -195		Rangers +143
Hurricanes -167		Rangers +1.5 (-182)
Hurricanes -1.5 (+150)		Over 6 (+104)
Under 6 (-122)

Freebies Available: New York sports betting bonuses for Rangers’ Stanley Cup Playoffs Run

How Have The New York Rangers Been Playing?

The big hockey news coming out of the weekend was the Rangers’ wild win over the Penguins on Sunday. The dramatic Game 7 was clenched in an OT power-play goal by Artemi Panarin. 

Even making it to Game 7 was a fight for New York. The Rangers were down 3-1 in the series but came back to win three consecutive games. It’s the first time in Stanley Cup Playoff history that a team has made three consecutive comeback wins in elimination games in a single series.

This playoff run is the Rangers’ first time in the regular postseason since 2017. Ironically, they did make it to the Qualifying Round in 2020 and faced — you guessed it — the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes swept the Rangers 3-0 in that series. 

This year, the two teams faced each other four times during the regular season. The Canes won three of those four, but the Rangers shut out Carolina in their one win of 2-0.

Another element of drama to the Rangers/Canes matchup is the presence of former Ranger Tony DeAngelo in Carolina’s starting lineup. New York cut DeAngelo in February 2021 after some on- and off-ice incidents. Will he have a score to settle when he faces his old team? 

We’ll just have to wait and see.

How To Watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Here’s how to get in on the action and watch while you wager.

GameDateLocationTimeWhere to Watch
Game 1Wed, May 18@Hurricanes7:00pm ETESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports
Game 2Fri, May 20@Hurricanes8:00pm ETESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports
Game 3Sun, May 22@Rangers3:30pm ETESPN, Sportsnet, SN360, TVA Sports
Game 4Tue, May 24@Rangers7:00pm ETESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports
Game 5*Thu, May 26@HurricanesTBDTBD
Game 6*Sat, May 28@RangersTBDTBD
Game 7*Mon, May 30@HurricanesTBDTBD

*if necessary

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Hannah Vanbiber

Hannah Vanbiber is an LSU fan by birth, Cavaliers fan by marriage, and Mets fan by choice. She started her journalism career in Chattanooga, Tennessee, as a reporter covering local sports, entertainment, and business in the East Tennessee area. She was the leading editor for the launch of a new sports magazine brand by Chattanooga’s CityScope Magazine. Hannah moved to New York City in 2013 and started writing freelance for several clients including newspapers, magazines, and corporate brands. She also joined the nonprofit world and spent eight years working in fundraising, most recently as the Director of Volunteers at New York City’s oldest homeless services organization. She is now a full-time freelance writer, editor, and reporter, covering women’s sports and sports betting in the New York metropolitan area. Hannah lives in Manhattan with her husband, Ben Wagner, whose loyalty to LeBron James knows no bounds.

