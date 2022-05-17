Carolina Hurricanes Vs. New York Rangers Betting Odds

Are you ready, Rangers fans? New York pulled off a stunning overtime Game 7 victory in the Garden Sunday night. With the Penguins behind them, the Rangers face the Carolina Hurricanes in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Hurricanes should be strong foes, but the Rangers’ slogan this year is “No Quit in New York.” They put those words in action this past weekend, so we’re looking forward to seeing more New York fighting spirit in the next round.

We have all the odds for the first game for sports betting fans and details you need to know about the two teams facing off.

Betting Odds for New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1 of the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes series is Wednesday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Carolina is favored to win, though the lines predict a close call. Across most NY mobile sportsbooks, the Hurricanes are priced at -160 to -165 for Game 1. The Rangers are sitting at around +140.

Here are the lines for Game 1 of the Rangers vs. Hurricanes NHL playoff matchup and for the series.

How Have The New York Rangers Been Playing?

The big hockey news coming out of the weekend was the Rangers’ wild win over the Penguins on Sunday. The dramatic Game 7 was clenched in an OT power-play goal by Artemi Panarin.

Even making it to Game 7 was a fight for New York. The Rangers were down 3-1 in the series but came back to win three consecutive games. It’s the first time in Stanley Cup Playoff history that a team has made three consecutive comeback wins in elimination games in a single series.

This playoff run is the Rangers’ first time in the regular postseason since 2017. Ironically, they did make it to the Qualifying Round in 2020 and faced — you guessed it — the Carolina Hurricanes. The Canes swept the Rangers 3-0 in that series.

This year, the two teams faced each other four times during the regular season. The Canes won three of those four, but the Rangers shut out Carolina in their one win of 2-0.

Another element of drama to the Rangers/Canes matchup is the presence of former Ranger Tony DeAngelo in Carolina’s starting lineup. New York cut DeAngelo in February 2021 after some on- and off-ice incidents. Will he have a score to settle when he faces his old team?

We’ll just have to wait and see.

How To Watch the New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Here’s how to get in on the action and watch while you wager.

Game Date Location Time Where to Watch Game 1 Wed, May 18 @Hurricanes 7:00pm ET ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports Game 2 Fri, May 20 @Hurricanes 8:00pm ET ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports Game 3 Sun, May 22 @Rangers 3:30pm ET ESPN, Sportsnet, SN360, TVA Sports Game 4 Tue, May 24 @Rangers 7:00pm ET ESPN, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVA Sports Game 5* Thu, May 26 @Hurricanes TBD TBD Game 6* Sat, May 28 @Rangers TBD TBD Game 7* Mon, May 30 @Hurricanes TBD TBD

*if necessary

AP Photo/Adam Hunger