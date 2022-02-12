Joe Mixon Super Bowl Prop Bets — Not Easy To Run On Rams Defense

Joe Burrow will need to have a big day for the Bengals to beat the Rams in Super Bowl 56. However, his job will be tougher if Joe Mixon does not have one. While a bet on the Rams to win is betting on Mixon to do just that, bettors can also take advantage of some of the many Super Bowl prop bets featuring Cincinnati’s running back.

The following is a small sample of the many prop bets New York sportsbooks are carrying that involve Joe Mixon, along with the best odds for each market.

Joe Mixon Prop Bets For Super Bowl 56

Mixon Rushing Yards

Over 60.5 (-125 at FanDuel New York)

Under 62.5 (-115 at DraftKings New York)

Over 124.5 yards (+1000 at BetRivers New York)

Over 99.5 yards (+425 at PointsBet New York)

Over 74.5 yards (+160 at PointsBet New York)

The Bengals cannot count on the offensive line to keep the Rams’ pass rush from crushing Burrow. Cincinnati will need some help from the run game, and specifically Mixon, to help slow down the LA pass rush. It will not be easy to establish the run against a Rams defense that has given up 162 rushing yards across three playoff games. Mixon has averaged 17 carries/game during the playoffs and 3.7 yards a carry.

Mixon Rushing Attempts

Over 16.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Under 16.5 (-106 at BetRivers)

Of the 70 rushing attempts the Bengals have had in the playoffs, Mixon has accounted for 52 of them. During the regular season, his carries ranged from as few as 10 to as many as 30. He averaged 17 a game but had more in nine games, including five of the last seven regular-season games.

Mixon Yards On First Rush

Over 3.5 (+110 at DraftKings)

Under 3.5 (-130 at DraftKings)

Mixon is a bruising, grind-it-out kind of running back that does not shy away from contact, which often makes him good for three yards and a cloud of dust early in games. His first carry against the Raiders and Chiefs went for three yards; against the Titans, it went for just one yard. His first carry in each of the last three regular-season games went for 3.5+ yards.

Mixon Receiving Yards

Over 24.5 (-110 at FanDuel)

Under 26.5 (-120 at DraftKings)

The Bengals have made Mixon a regular part of the passing game. He averaged less than 20 yards a game during the regular season but had 40+ in five games. He had less than 26.5 yards in 11 games. In the playoffs, he has contributed 28, 51, and 27 yards. Running backs averaged 38.7 yards receiving per game against the Rams’ defense during the regular season.

Mixon Receptions

Over 3.5 (-115 at Caesars New York)

Under 4.5 (-171 at PointsBet)

One of the many good things about Mixon is that he tends to catch most of what’s thrown his way. He’s made 13 catches (four, six, and three) during the playoffs and had 42 in 13 games during the regular season, ranging from one catch in a game to seven.

Mixon Combined Rushing/Receiving Yards

Over 90.5 (-115 at PointsBet)

Under 92.5 (-110 at Caesars)

During the regular season, Mixon’s combined yardage was below 92.5 yards in nine of the 16 games. While the Raiders ‘defense held him to 76 total yards in the first round of the playoffs, Mixon had over 100 against the Titans and Chiefs. The Rams’ defense will be the toughest one he has faced all season.

Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette did have 100+ combined yards against the Rams D, and 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell went for 70, so it is not impossible to see Mixon going for 90.5+.

Joe Mixon Vs. Cam Akers Head-To-Head Prop Bets

Most Rushing Yards Super Bowl 56

Cam Akers -110 (DraftKings)

Joe Mixon -106 (BetRivers)

Akers has averaged around 50 yards a game in the playoffs. Mixon has averaged around 60. While Akers will be going up against an easier defense, Mixon will not have to share backfield duties as much as Akers. Both teams will try to establish the run, but the Bengals will probably try harder.

First RB to Reach 20+ Receiving Yards

Joe Mixon -112 (FanDuel)

Cam Akers +160 (DraftKings)

Mixon will get more work early, but if the Rams’ defense holds him to a couple of yards a touch (which is entirely possible), it could take a while for him to reach 20 yards. Akers will not see as much early action, but against the Bengals’ defense, he may not need to in order to surpass 20 yards.

Player To Record Longest Rush

Joe Mixon -110 (PointsBet)

Cam Akers -110 (PointsBet)

Mixon’s longest rush in the regular season was a 32-yarder against Pittsburgh. During the playoffs, his longest is 23 yards against the Chiefs. Akers had a long of 15 against the Cardinals, nine against the Buccaneers, and 14 against the 49ers.

Mixon will get more opportunities, but it will be harder for him to break one against the Rams’ defense. It will not be as hard for Akers to break one against the Bengals’ D, but he will not see as many touches and is dealing with a shoulder injury.