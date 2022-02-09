FanDuel New York Promo Code: Get 56-to-1 Odds Boost On Super Bowl

With one game remaining in the NFL season, FanDuel New York has saved its best for last.

With this week’s FanDuel NY promo code, new customers can place a $5 moneyline wager on the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 and win $280 in cash if they are correct.

The best part of this deal is that winnings are returned in the form of withdrawable cash instead of site credit or free bets, as is the case with most other sportsbook bonus offers.

Claim 56-to-1 Super Bowl Odds Boost With FanDuel NY Promo Code

FanDuel NY Promo Code Details

The Super Bowl will be played on Feb. 13 at the Rams’ home field at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is favored by 4 or 4.5 points depending on which New York sportsbook you choose.

It’s easy for new sports bettors to get in on the action with this FanDuel NY sportsbook promo code. Here are some things to know about the deal.

Only new FanDuel NY customers are eligible

New customers who choose this offer are not eligible for another popular FanDuel NY offer that gives new customers a risk-free bet of up to $1,000.

Once you have registered for your account and made your first deposit, place a $5 wager on the Rams’ or the Bengals’ moneyline, whichever team you think will win Super Bowl 56

Winning wagers will be paid as withdrawable cash within 72 hours.

How Great Is This Deal?

The 56-to-1 odds boost is virtually unheard of and impossible not to love.

The current market odds for the Rams moneyline is -198. A winning $5 moneyline bet on the Rams would net a profit of $2.53. If you bet $5 on the Bengals moneyline of +166 and they won, your profit would be $8.30. That’s a far cry from $280.

Taking that to another level, you can immediately cash out your account once your winnings are paid. Most other sportsbook promos require a customer to use the winnings to make at least one more wager before the money becomes eligible for withdrawal.