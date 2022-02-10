5 Matt Stafford Super Bowl Prop Bets With Big Odds

In an era in which quarterbacks are lifted to a level of fan worship unseen by any position in any team sport, Matthew Stafford has been a bit like Rodney Dangerfield. He hasn’t been getting respect.

But in his first year with the Los Angeles Rams, Stafford has led the team to Super Bowl LVI. This Sunday the Rams will be favored over the Cincinnati Bengals. From unseen, disrespected QB of the Detroit Lions to Super Bowl 56 favorites — what a season it’s been for Matty Football.

It could be quite a good sports betting weekend for New York bettors if they hit one of these five Super Bowl prop bets featuring Stafford.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bets For The Super Bowl

Stafford To Score The Last Touchdown of the Game (+6600 at BetMGM New York)

The quarterback sneak is a play that gets little respect, just like Stafford. Teams have millions resting on the shoulders of their QB, and they don’t like to see them used as battering rams. Yet, one of football’s most famous plays was a sneak by Packers QB Bart Starr in the famous “Ice Bowl” NFL championship game against the Cowboys on the final day of 1967. A winning $50 bet on Stafford to score the Super Bowl’s final TD, as a sneak or otherwise with his feet, would net you $3,300 from BetMGM.

Stafford To Score a Touchdown and Rams To Win (+1000 at Caesars New York)

Keeping with the notion that Stafford fights his way into the end zone with his feet, this market would be worth $500 on a winning bet of $50 should the Rams win Super Bowl 56 and Stafford rushes for a TD.

Stafford Over 4.5 TD Passes And Rams To win (+900 at FanDuel New York)

Think the Rams are going to romp to a high-scoring win? Think Stafford will set the air ablaze in his home stadium? Heck, even if you think Joe Burrow and the Bengals will lose a 47-44 shootout, this Super Bowl prop bet is for you.

Stafford Over 289.5 Passing Yards, Odell Beckham Jr To Score A TD, And Rams To Win (+500 at DraftKings New York)

This is a Super Bowl special from DraftKings NY Sportsbook. The Rams are the favorites, and Stafford topped 290 passing yards in 11 games this season, including the playoffs. WR Beckham has been targeted eight times per game in the playoffs, but he has just one TD so far.

Odell Beckham Most Receiving Yards in Super Bowl (+700 at BetMGM New York)

Everyone assumes that Cooper Kupp will have the most receiving yards in Super Bowl 56. But OBJ is coming on strong in the playoffs, and Stafford is very confident in his WR. If OBJ leads all receivers in yards in this game (whether Stafford is responsible for all those yards or not), a $100 bet would get you $700.