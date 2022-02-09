More Super Bowl Fun With A Football Squares Online Tool

The Super Bowl is coming up soon, and that means one thing: it’s time for Super Bowl Squares.

As fans watch the big game each year, many also partake in football squares online games, combining their love of football with the chance to win some cash. It’s a quick, easy way to put some money down on the year’s biggest sporting event.

Football Squares Online: How To Play

Part of the draw of Super Bowl Squares is that it’s easy to play.

The game is essentially one of pure luck and chance, allowing both casual fans and diehard sports bettors to get in on the action and potentially win money. Unlike other betting opportunities, sports knowledge isn’t the name of the game, which can be attractive to people who only follow the NFL around Super Bowl time.

It goes like this: Starting with an empty grid, organizers assign one competing team to the rows and one to the columns. After players choose or are assigned to certain squares, numbers are randomly assigned to the rows and columns.

Typically, there are four winners for each game — one for each of the first three quarters and one for the entire game. The scores at the end of each of the first three quarters and the final score determine the winners. In most cases, the fourth winner is determined by the final score because the game might go into overtime.

Winners are determined by matching the last number in each team’s score at the end of each quarter with the corresponding columns and rows in the grid, the player with that square wins. For example, if the game’s final score is 28-21, the square that corresponds with “8” for the winning team and “1” for the losing team would be a winner.

Bengals, Rams Will Determine Squares Winners

This year’s Super Bowl pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams, and how the teams’ players perform in the biggest game of their lives will also determine who wins in football squares.

The Bengals are led by young, talented quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a national title two seasons ago. Cincinnati hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since 1989, so there’s a lot riding on how Burrow and his teammates play this time.

Veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, meanwhile, leads the Rams in his second stint with a professional franchise. He matches well with offensive-minded coach Sean McVay, and the pairing led the team to a shot at winning the second championship in franchise history.

Just as the two teams will hope to end the Super Bowl as a winner, so too will fans who mark the occasion by playing football squares.