Best Plus-Money Super Bowl Prop Bets To Bet At NY Sportsbooks

New York, how great is it to have legal sports betting? A few weeks ago, everyone would be talking about these inventive Super Bowl props and no one would be able to actually bet them. Well, the wait is finally over, and now you can place wagers on plus-money Super Bowl prop bets.

Below you will see some of my favorite plus-money player props for the big game. As you can see, all of these props relate to more offense from the Rams and Bengals rather than defense. Betting on the ‘under’ projects to have more value long-term.

However, these five ‘over’ player props for Super Bowl LVI are plenty interesting to bet this weekend. Bet responsibly and good luck!

Plus-Money Super Bowl Player Prop Bets

Odell Beckham Jr. 100+ Receiving Yards (+300) | Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+140 at BetMGM New York)

New York fans, this is for you. Anyone who hates Odell Beckham Jr. for what he is doing now is outrageously shortsighted. Beckham was right about the Giants his entire time with the team. Look at what happened after he left.

Now that we have that out of the way, Beckham has looked like his former New York Giants-self. He had 11 targets last week and 113 yards receiving. The only thing missing was a touchdown. With the Bengals pushing to keep Cooper Kupp from running wild, it is Beckham who will take control of the game on Sunday.

Sony Michel Over 20.5 Rushing Yards (+105 at PointsBet New York)

Backup running back Sony Michel got 11 carries last week and deserves more work. Cam Akers is an excellent player but he is coming off of a torn ACL. It is irresponsible at this point to keep working him like this. Back Michel to hit the ‘over’ in about six or seven carries.

Matthew Stafford Over 24.5 Completions (+100 at DraftKings New York)

The salient point above is that the Rams don’t run the ball that much. Instead, Matthew Stafford throws a ton of bubble screens to Kupp and Beckham with slants and screen passes mixed in. He had 31 completions last week and this game is projected to have more points.

LA Rams First Drive Outcome: Field Goal Attempt (+400 at Caesars New York)

Going to drop some stats here real quick for my New York sports friends. The LA Rams kicked a field goal on their opening possession 35% of the time during the regular season. The Rams kick field goals a lot.

We understand that in the Super Bowl, field goals don’t win you games. There are situations where teams might go for it on fourth down. However, on the opening drive, a field goal attempt is fantastic value at +400.