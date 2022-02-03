Nothing Joe Burrow accomplishes on the football field should be a surprise at this point. Not after the second-year quarterback’s dynamic season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Put it this way, you likely didn’t expect to be reading about Joe Burrow Super Bowl prop bets this early in his career, but here we are.

Burrow’s rookie season ended in November 2020 after he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee, initially leaving his prognosis for 2021 in doubt. Instead, Burrow shrugged off the injury the way he’s repeatedly dismissed those who’ve doubted him throughout his career.

All Burrow did was complete 264 of 404 regular-season passing attempts for 4,611 yards and 34 TDs against 14 INTs. In three playoff games, he’s gone 75-for-109 for 842 yards with 4 TDs and 2 INTs.

All that remains this season is Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams, a team noted for a stifling defense. Burrow’s seemingly undaunted. Here’s a look at a few sports betting angles on Burrow available for the big game on Feb. 13.

Joe Burrow Super Bowl Prop Bets

To Win Super Bowl MVP +225 (DraftKings New York)

Quarterbacks always have the lowest odds to win the award, but Burrow is a good bet compared to Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. With the Rams favored to win the game, Stafford is just +100 at DraftKings.

Under 1.5 Touchdown Passes +125 (PointsBet New York)

The Bengals can win games when Burrow doesn’t throw for multiple touchdowns. They won 3 of 4 regular-season games in which he threw one touchdown, and lost the one game he was blanked. Burrow was also held with a touchdown pass in a playoff win over Tennessee.

Over 299.5 Passing Yards +150 (BetMGM New York)

In 16 regular-season games, Burrow went for at least 300 yards on six occasions. He’s gone over 300 yards in one of three playoff games. If the Rams put enough pressure on Burrow, the Bengals may have to emphasize Joe Mixon and the running game more than normal. And that would limit Burrow’s opportunities.

Most TD Passes In The Super Bowl +125 (BetRivers New York)

Stafford threw seven more touchdowns than Burrow in the regular season, which means nothing in the Super Bowl. If the Rams build an early lead, they may look to run more, which could limit Stafford’s need to throw. Conversely, if the Rams are ahead, Burrow may be forced to air it out in the second half.

To Score The First Touchdown +3000 (FanDuel New York)

With just two rushing touchdowns on the season, this is a real longshot. Burrow, though, has been proving doubters wrong for years, so anything is certainly possible. Who knows, maybe the team’s kept a “Cincinnati Special” in reserve for the Super Bowl and Burrow will haul in a touchdown pass like Nick Foles did four years ago.