If you haven’t yet registered for an account with BetMGM New York, the sportsbook is hoping its latest NFL promotion changes your mind. If you bet $10 on either the NFC or AFC championship games on Sunday or the Super Bowl, you’ll win $200 in free bets if a touchdown is scored.



Considering the high-powered offenses of the Kansas City Chiefs, Cincinnati Bengals, and Los Angeles Rams will be in action Sunday, it’s highly likely a touchdown will be scored. Even the San Francisco 49ers, who have struggled offensively during the postseason, have reached the end zone in both games.



Yes, the 49ers’ lone touchdown was scored by the special teams in an upset win over Green Bay, but BetMGM isn’t specifying how a touchdown has to be scored. As long as a touchdown is scored, you win $200 in free bets.



The promotion runs through Feb. 13, the day the Super Bowl will be played in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. So, if you don’t register with BetMGM and place your first wager by Sunday, you’ll have to wait until the Super Bowl to try winning.



This offer is for new customers who register, make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account, and then place, as your first real money bet after opening your account, a single $10 pregame moneyline wager on the team you think will win.

BetMGM New York NFL Promo Terms & Conditions

Here’s a quick look at some of the terms and conditions to receive $200 in free bets. Full details are on BetMGM’s app and website.



Mobile sports bettors claiming this promotion will not be eligible to receive the Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 welcome offer or any other promotion designated specifically for new customers.

If any team scores a touchdown in the playoffs, the shown odds’ winnings will be paid in cash based on the normal odds price on the BetMGM app. Additionally, you will have your account credited in $50 Free Bets to reflect the total remainder of the enhanced odds you’re eligible for under this Sports Promotion. As an example, if shown odds are +100 and your qualifying bet wins, you’ll receive $10 in winnings, $10 from the original bet, and $200 in FreeBets.

Free Bets are not considered a qualifying bet for this promotion

Free Bets will be broken down into four $50 FreeBets.

All Free Bets will be automatically credited to your account within 24 hours of the end of the event.

Free Bets must be used within seven days of being credited to your account and cannot be redeemed for cash at any time.

Sunday’s NFL Playoff Games

Here is a brief look at both games in the Championship Sunday doubleheader.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (3 p.m. ET)

Can the Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl for the third straight season? If so, they’ll have to beat a Bengals squad that beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Patrick Mahomes leads the Chiefs’ potent offense, while second-year quarterback Joe Burrow is the catalyst for the Bengals.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams (6:30 p.m. ET)

If the Rams beat the 49ers – something they haven’t done in six games over the past three seasons – they’ll play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. If that happens, it will likely be because Matthew Stafford keeps his turnovers to a minimum and the Rams have another big defensive effort.



With San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo battling several nagging injuries, the 49ers will rely heavily on their defense and special teams.