Updated Super Bowl Betting Odds Ahead Of Championship Sunday

A weekend of NFL football that won’t soon be forgotten has shuffled the odds for the four remaining teams. The Kansas City Chiefs are now consensus Super Bowl favorites across New York’s mobile sports betting platforms.



The Los Angeles Rams are solidly installed as the second choice of oddsmakers, followed by the San Francisco 49ers, and the upstart Cincinnati Bengals. The AFC Championship Game is set for Sunday (3 p.m. ET, CBS), with the NFC Championship Game following (6:30 p.m. ET, Fox).



Here’s a look at where the Super Bowl betting odds for the four remaining teams stand at Caesars, BetRivers, BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.

Super Bowl 56 Betting Odds

SPORTSBOOK Kansas City Chiefs Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers Cincinnati Bengals DraftKings +120 +200 +450 +800 Caesars +130 +210 +450 +750 FanDuel +125 +210 +450 +800 BetMGM +120 +200 +450 +800 BetRivers +125 +210 +450 +800

Analyzing The Remaining Teams

Here is a closer look at each team still in the running to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs

With a win over the Cincinnati Bengals, the Chiefs will clinch their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. That would put them in elite company as only the Miami Dolphins (1971-73), Buffalo Bills (1990-93), and New England Patriots (2016-18) have appeared in at least three straight Super Bowls.



The Chiefs won the Super Bowl two years ago, but lost last season, meaning simply getting to the game won’t be enough. They’ll need another strong effort from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his explosive playmakers to beat the Bengals after losing to them late in the regular season.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams certainly need the third time to be the charm after losing to the San Francisco 49ers twice during the regular season. Despite the earlier games, oddsmakers have the Rams laying 3.5 points as of Jan. 25.



Los Angeles dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers much of the way on Sunday, but costly turnovers wasted a 27-3 lead as Tampa Bay tied the game in the final minute. It took two QB Matthew Stafford completions to Cooper Kupp that covered 64 yards and a last-second field goal for the Rams to win it in regulation. A sloppy effort against San Francisco may be too much to overcome.



San Francisco 49ers

Upsetting the Green Bay Packers was a nice accomplishment, but QB Jimmy Garoppolo and his teammates now want nothing short of a hat trick against the Los Angeles Rams. A win Sunday would get them to their second Super Bowl in three years, perhaps offering a shot at redemption against the Kansas City Chiefs.



The 49ers beat the Packers thanks to their defense and special teams, but it will likely take more to stop the Rams. Garoppolo has yet to throw a touchdown in two playoff games, but will likely need to get the Niners into the end zone on more than one occasion to pull another upset.

Cincinnati Bengals

With an unflappable second-year quarterback leading the way, the Bengals believe anything is possible. They’ve already knocked off the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, so why not upset the Chiefs for the second time this season, too?



Oddsmakers aren’t as confident as Joe Burrow, however, and have the Chiefs laying 7 points. Burrow hasn’t been flashy in postseason wins over the Los Vegas Raiders and Titans but will need a big game at Kansas City. In a 34-31 win against the visiting Chiefs on Jan. 2, Burrow went 30-for-39 for 446 yards and 4 TDs. If he can do that again, he may well be smoking another victory cigar while the Chiefs ponder what went wrong.