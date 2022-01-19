New York Sports Betting Gets 1.2 Million New Users In First Three Days

Nearly 88% of account registrants since mobile sports betting launched in New York are new to regulated online sports betting, according to GeoComply data.



The location detection company’s data shows that 1.2 million accounts were created in New York between the time of the statewide launch at 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 and the end of Monday night’s NFL playoff game.



With the average player holding 1.36 accounts, that equates to 878,000 unique players. Of those unique players, 770,840 (87.8%) are new to regulated online sports betting. GeoComply says it has never seen such a percentage following launches in other states.



In addition, the 770,840 unique New York users are more than the combined number of unique players in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

GeoComply Data May Be Good For New Jersey

GeoComply’s data contains what is likely viewed as positive news for state governments in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. Only 9.3% of New York users have previously placed bets in New Jersey, while the percentage is even smaller for Pennsylvania (1.1%), and Connecticut (0.8%).



At least for now, it appears concerns that states bordering New York might face a sharp decline in users, and tax revenues were overblown.



There were 17.9 million geolocation transactions in New York last weekend, according to GeoComply. There were 17.2 million such transactions the weekend of Jan. 8, when mobile sports betting launched.



New Jersey averaged 12.6 million geolocation transactions the two weekends before New York launched and has averaged 13.1 million in the two weekends since the launch.



The two weekends prior to launch were the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, which may have lowered mobile sportsbook wagering in New Jersey. And it’s not surprising that the totals rose the past two weekends, which included the end of the NFL regular season and the first-round playoff games.



Geolocation transactions don’t equal the total number of transactions, but GeoComply said it is “a strong indicator of market activity.”



“The momentum of New York’s sports betting launch has continued and it is mostly home-grown,” Lindsay Slader, managing director of gaming at GeoComply said in a statement. “The vast majority of users are brand new to regulated sports betting in the US.



“The data tell us that New Yorkers are dumping illegal sportsbooks for the new legal options and operators are also excelling at attracting first-time bettors.”

A Look At New York Mobile Sports Betting Apps

The New York State Gaming Commission has authorized nine mobile sports betting platforms, which joined sportsbooks located at New York’s upstate casinos. Here’s a look at the five platforms currently accepting wagers:

The remaining platforms will launch on a rolling basis upon receiving statutory and regulatory approval from the NYSGC:

With additional platforms on the way, look for each of them to feature bonuses and promos for new users. The current sportsbooks will also have promos available for both new and existing users, so keep looking for any offer you can’t resist if you haven’t already created an account.

