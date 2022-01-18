Super Bowl Odds Update Ahead of NFL Divisional Playoffs

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Now that the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend is in the books, it is time to reexamine Super Bowl 56 odds. Fourteen teams started the postseason, and now we are down to eight. All a team needs to do now is put everything together well enough to win two more games to get a shot at Super Bowl glory.

It is not hard to make a case for each of the remaining eight to go all the way. Sportsbooks have their favorites, but the oddsmakers are not always right. Let’s take a look at the odds for the eight remaining teams to win the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Odds For NFC Teams

Green Bay, which had a bye last week, will play host to the San Francisco 49ers in the first NFC Divisional Playoff game on Saturday. Then, on Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams will travel across the country to face QB Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

TEAM DraftKings Caesars FanDuel Green Bay Packers +350 +380 +350 Tampa Bay Buccaneers +550 +550 +550 Los Angeles Rams +750 +750 +700 San Francisco 49ers +1000 +1100 +1200

Green Bay Packers

As the No. 1 seed in the NFC, it is not hard to understand why the Packers have the best odds. The reason is simple — QB Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers is easily the best quarterback in the NFL not named Tom Brady and can make anyone look like an All-Pro. That is why the 49ers’ run game and defense will do all they can to keep him off the field this weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Even though a few injured players were out, the Buccaneers made it look easy against the Eagles last week. However, the team got a little more banged up and may not be at full strength against the Rams this weekend. But with Tom Brady in control of the offense, Tampa Bay will always have a shot. The key to victory this week may reside on whether the defense can force Rams QB Matthew Stafford into making a few mistakes.

Los Angeles Rams

Fans thought the team just needed a better quarterback to be a contender, and it looks like they were right. The defense appears to be playing its best football right now. Getting RB Cam Akers back is a real boost to the offense, and if Stafford can protect the ball the Rams could win Super Bowl 56.

San Francisco 49ers

As the lowest remaining seed in the playoffs, expectations are not high for the 49ers. Facing the Packers in the divisional round certainly doesn’t help. However, their defense and their run game looked great against Dallas and could lead them past Green Bay. If they make it past the Packers, it is certainly not hard to imagine them winning it all.

Super Bowl Odds For AFC Teams

Now fresh following a first-round bye, the home-standing Tennessee Titans will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The final game of the weekend will pit the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs against the visiting Buffalo Bills.

TEAM DraftKings Caesars FanDuel Kansas City Chiefs +380 +425 +400 Buffalo Bills +500 +500 +500 Tennessee Titans +850 +850 +850 Cincinnati Bengals +1500 +1300 +1500

Kansas City Chiefs

While things looked rough during the first half of the season, the Chiefs are doing everything right when it matters most. The defense has improved throughout the season and appears to be peaking at the right time. With how QB Patrick Mahomes has been throwing the ball, it is not hard to see why the Chiefs have the best odds in the AFC.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has had one of the best defenses and offenses in the league this season, a rare combination of excellence on both sides of the ball. The Bills certainly proved that in the Wild Card Round with a dominant showing against the Patriots.

When the Bills bring their A-game on both sides of the ball, they are hard to beat. With a run game that does not rely on Josh Allen starting to emerge, the Bills are becoming a complete team at just the right time.

Tennessee Titans

Despite being the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Titans’ Super Bowl odds are among the highest. They played well enough to win games after RB Derrick Henry suffered an injury. However, playing ‘well enough’ will not get them to the next round of the playoffs. If Henry can pick up where he left off, the Titans will be hard to beat.

Cincinnati Bengals

No one expected them to win the AFC North this season, let alone the Super Bowl. As the young upstarts, it is not hard to understand why the Bengals have the highest odds amongst the eight remaining teams, but Joe Burrow QB has been playing some of his best football in recent weeks. If the defense can slow down Henry, the Bengals can beat the Titans. Cincinnati already beat the Chiefs this season.