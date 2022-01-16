Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire

Fresh off the record-setting destruction of division rival New England in the first round of the NFL Playoffs, the Buffalo Bills will hit the road to face a familiar foe in the next round.

Buffalo (12-6 SU, 10-6-2 ATS) will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional round next weekend at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday. It is a rematch of last year’s AFC Championship game that the Chiefs won 38-24 to reach the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.

For next weekend’s rematch, Kansas City (13-5 SU, 9-9 ATS) opened as a 2.5-point favorite at FanDuel New York — an interesting number since the Chiefs are the home team. Oddsmakers typically give teams a three-point advantage just for being at home. The total opened at 52.5 points and quickly got bet up to 53.5.

Building A Rivalry

The Bills and Chiefs have met three times since QBs Josh Allen (Bills) and Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs) took over their respective teams. Kansas City has won two of those matchups.

The first meeting came in the 2020 regular season when Kansas City won 26-17. The second meeting was the AFC title game last season.

Buffalo finally broke through against the Mahomes-led Chiefs in the 2021 regular season. Kansas City led early in the second quarter before Buffalo caught fire and scored 17 consecutive points en route to a 38-20 win on Kansas City’s home field.

