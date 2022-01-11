DraftKings New York Promo: Bet $5 on NFL For Chance To Win $280

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

New York sports bettors have yet another option when it comes to bonus offers during the first week of live online sports wagering in the Empire State. It is especially intriguing for fans of the NFL.

DraftKings New York announced one combination bonus offer for its initial launch on Jan. 8. Three days later, it introduced a different bonus offer.

DraftKings NY Bonus Offers

The new bonus offer at DraftKings NY essentially gives new users 56-to-1 odds on picking the winner of any NFL Playoff game. All you have to do is place a $5 bet on the moneyline of any playoff game, including the Super Bowl, and if your team wins you get $280 in free bets.

It would be quite the deal to get +5600 on the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers when the actual moneyline price is -650. Here are the rest of the details of the offer. To claim the offer, click here.

First-time DraftKings customers only

Must make a deposit of at least $5 into your sportsbook account

Place a wager of at least $5 on any NFL Playoff game moneyline

If your bet wins, you will receive $280 in free bets in addition to any cash winnings from your wager

The bet must be placed before the start of a game

The bonus is paid as seven $40 bets

The free bets are not redeemable for cash and must be used within seven days

Original DraftKings NY Offer

If you’d rather stick with the initial offering by DraftKings, you can do that, too.

That one requires you to create a new DraftKings account and make your first deposit. Once you do that, you will get a free $50 bet. The second part of the offer gives you a deposit bonus of 20% of your initial deposit. The maximum deposit bonus you can receive is $1,000. To claim this offer, click here.

This Weekend’s NFL Wild Card Playoffs

The NFL postseason kicks off with six games in three days beginning on Saturday. Here is the schedule along with the moneylines for every team.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Las Vegas Raiders (+180) at Cincinnati Bengals (-220), 4:30 p.m. ET

New England Patriots (+160) at Buffalo Bills (-190), 8:15 p.m. ET

Sunday, Jan. 16

Philadelphia Eagles (+290) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-380), 1 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers (+140) at Dallas Cowboys (-160), 4:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (+460) at Kansas City Chiefs (-650), 8:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Jan. 17

Arizona Cardinals (+160) at Los Angeles Rams (-190), 8:15 p.m. ET