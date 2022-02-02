Fifty-six is a magic number in New York. Joe DiMaggio’s remarkable 56-game hitting streak seems eternally safe in the record book. But now, 56 can be special to sports bettors in New York when they register for a new account and take advantage of the FanDuel New York Super Bowl Promo.

FanDuel New York is offering new users a chance to win $280 cash with a bet of only $5. That’s 56-to-1 odds on a wager that at regular market odds likely will not pay out more than 2-to-1. Even better, is tt’s a rare sports betting promo that is paid in cash instead of site credit.

FanDuel New York Super Bowl Promo Details

This bonus is available now through Super Bowl Sunday (Feb. 13) when the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals and NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams meet to determine the champion of the NFL. Super Bowl LVI will be the biggest betting event in sports by far in 2022. Get in on the action with this promo from one of New York’s most popular sportsbooks. Here are the details:

Only new FanDuel Sportsbook users are eligible.

If a new user chooses this promo, they are not eligible for FanDuel’s typical $1,000 risk-free bet offer

Offer good on any qualifying wager placed with FanDuel up to kickoff of Super Bowl LVI.

Max Bet is $5 for this odds boost offer.

Bet $5 on either team’s moneyline in the Super Bowl and if your wager wins, you win $280.

Your winnings are paid in CASH, not site credit!

Winning bets will be paid within 72 hours.

Claim 56-to-1 Odds Boost With FanDuel New York Super Bowl Promo

Super Bowl LVI Odds

The Rams are favored to win Super Bowl LVI, with the game also being played on their home field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Here are the current odds for the 56th Super Bowl from FanDuel, as of Wednesday at 10:45 a.m. ET:

The Rams are -200 moneyline favorites.

The Bengals are +168 moneyline underdogs

The point spread has held steady at 4 or 4.5 points since the conclusion of the Conference Championship Games last Sunday, but while the Rams appear to be the consensus pick, favorites have not fared well in recent Super Bowl matchups.