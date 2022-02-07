Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire

It’s not as if Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp came out of nowhere to have a season for the ages in 2021. That would dismiss the rest of Kupp’s career when he was providing a glimpse of what he could accomplish. But, for the moment, the focus is on Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Prop Bets, with bettors pondering what he may do on the game’s biggest stage.

With Matthew Stafford replacing Jared Goff at QB in 2021, Kupp’s game took a giant leap forward. He won the Triple Crown for wide receivers, leading the NFL with 145 receptions (on 191 targets), for a staggering 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. In three playoff games, he’s added 25 catches, on 32 targets, for 386 yards and 4 TDs.

That’s a combined 170 receptions for 2,333 yards and 20 touchdowns. Working with Goff the previous two years, Kupp combined for 186 receptions (on 258 targets), for 2,135 yards and 13 TDs.

Kupp will obviously be a focal point of the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56, but double covering him may not be the best way to slow him down. Instead, the Bengals will try to find ways to disrupt Stafford, leaving him little time to deliver the ball downfield.

With all of that in mind, here are a few of the many wagers offered in the New York sports betting marketplace. Be sure to shop around to see which sportsbook is offering the best odds on your favorite Prop Bets.

Cooper Kupp Super Bowl Prop Bets

To Win Super Bowl 56 MVP (+700 at Caesars New York)

Quarterbacks are understandably favored to win the MVP Award considering they have the ball in their hands on every snap. Stafford is the favorite for the award, followed by Cincinnati counterpart Joe Burrow. Kupp, though, is third on the list and understandably so. If he can turn a few short passes into long gains and score a touchdown or two, he could easily win the award.

Longest Reception Under 28.5 Yards (+100 at DraftKings New York)

Kupp’s numbers this season were something you’d see in Madden as defenses simply couldn’t stop him. His longest reception went for at least 29 yards in 13 of 17 regular-season contests, and two of three in the playoffs. Logic says he’ll break off at least one long reception against the Bengals, but this is worth considering if you think the Bengals can contain him.

To Score 3+ Touchdowns (+1000 at FanDuel New York)

This would truly cap an outstanding season with his best performance of the year – at least in terms of touchdowns. Kupp had five two-touchdown games during the regular season and one in the playoffs but didn’t record a three-touchdown game. Kupp has never scored three touchdowns in an NFL game.

To Have 10+ Receptions (+165 at BetMGM New York)

Kupp had at least 10 receptions in a game five times during the regular season and in the NFC Championship Game win over the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp had nine catches in a game four times during the regular-season games and once in the playoffs, giving him 11 games out of 20 in which he had at least nine receptions. It won’t be easy, but betting against Kupp this season hasn’t been wise.

To Have Over/Under 105.5 Receiving Yards (-115 at PointsBet New York)

The question is whether you think Kupp will record 106 receiving yards, or fall short of the mark. Kupp had at least 106 yards 11 times in the regular season and twice in the playoffs. The over would have won in 13 of his 20 games this year, so the Bengals’ task won’t be easy.

To Score The Game’s Last Touchdown (+525 at BetRivers New York)

If the Rams need a touchdown to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy, Stafford will likely be trying to find a way to get the ball to Kupp. Stafford found him in the clutch against Tampa Bay, the question will be whether he can do it again in the biggest moment of both of their careers.