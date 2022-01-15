Buffalo Bills Add Caesars As Official Mobile Sports Betting Partner

The Buffalo Bills are going all-in on New York sports betting.

The NFL franchise on Saturday announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with Caesars Sportsbook to make it an official mobile sports betting partner.

It’s the second such partnership announced by the club this week. The Bills previously announced a similar partnership with FanDuel.

Also Read: New York Sports Betting Promos For This Weekend

The Agreement With Caesars

The Bills’ agreement with Caesars combines custom fan experiences, significant sponsorship assets, and provides Caesars Sportsbook with naming rights to a new sportsbook-style premium club lounge at the Bills’ Highmark Stadium.

In addition to the new space, Caesars Sportsbook will be allowed to use official Buffalo Bills logos and marks.

“This partnership gives us the opportunity to connect with one of the most passionate fan bases in all of sports,” Co-President of Caesars Digital Chris Holdren said. “We’re ready to welcome Bills fans into the Caesars Empire and offer them access to best-in-class hospitality experiences through our Caesars Sportsbook app as we continue to expand our footprint across the state of New York and beyond.”

The partnership also includes broadcast and digital content across Bills’ properties, TV-visible in-game signage, and access to unique fan activations at Highmark Stadium.

Bills fans who attend Saturday’s NFL Wild Card playoff game against the New England Patriots can enjoy a co-branded beanie giveaway.

“The Caesars Sportsbook app is a premier sports betting app that connects sports fans and delivers best-in-class experiences,” Pegula Sports & Entertainment Sr. Vice President of Business Development Dan Misko said. “We’re very excited to work together with Caesars to engage Bills fans throughout Western New York and Southern Ontario, bringing these unique experiences right to their fingertips. We look forward to the new attraction Caesars will bring to Highmark Stadium next season, and to working with Caesars Sportsbook for many years to come.”

Also Read: DraftKings New York Promo — Bet $5 on NFL for a chance to win $280

New York Online Sports Betting

Caesars New York was one of four sportsbook operators to launch its mobile app in the Empire State on Jan. 8. Five more, including BetMGM NY on Monday, will launch in New York.

The first four sportsbooks announced generous bonus and promo offers for new users across New York. They’re all available ahead of this weekend’s NFL playoff games.