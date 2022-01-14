BetMGM New York Sportsbook: What Will the Bonus Offer be?

Football, basketball, hockey — New York sports bettors have a bevy of professional sports to choose from this month as online sports betting debuts in the state. Four sportsbooks launched on Jan. 8, but one of the biggest names in the industry is still warming up on deck: BetMGM New York.

With the NFL Playoffs upon us, and the Super Bowl looming, it shouldn’t be long before BetMGM joins the list of active sportsbooks in New York.

BetMGM Sportsbook Bonus for New York

You should expect a fantastic risk-free bet offer from BetMGM New York, and possibly a welcome deposit match offer. BetMGM is working with the New York State Gaming Commission to finalize details of its operations in the state, which has the fourth-largest population in the U.S.

When Will BetMGM NY Launch?

We don’t know precisely when BetMGM will open for business in New York, but given the quicker-than-expected nature of the first wave of sportsbook launches, it could be any day. That is why you want to be prepared by downloading the app when it’s available.

The NYSGC approved four sportsbooks for launch on Jan. 8 — DraftKings, Caesars, FanDuel, and BetRivers. The licensing body has indicated that other sportsbooks will launch on a rolling basis as each one meets statutory and regulatory requirements. As one of the most popular and successful brands in the industry, it’s expected that BetMGM will be in the next wave of sportsbooks to open for business in the Empire State.

As in other states where BetMGM has not launched immediately when the state has opened for mobile sports betting, we could see a brief pre-launch offer period where BetMGM NY offers a sign-up bonus in the form of free bets. Or possibly, an additional deposit for those who register an account before the BetMGM New York mobile app hits app stores.

How does this compare to BetMGM Sportsbook Offers in the other Sportsbook States?

In select other states, BetMGM Sportsbook is offering a risk-free bet of up to $1,000 bet. You can also find $200 in free bets in Louisiana. In Michigan, BetMGM is offering a $1,025 welcome bonus to new registrants.

We’d expect BetMGM to provide an attractive offer in New York, where anticipation is high from sportsbooks and sports bettors. With BetMGM coming to the market after some of its competitors, it will want to make a splash with a great offer for you.

How Do I Get the BetMGM New York Promo Code Offer?

Get the offer code for BetMGM NY from New York Sports Day when it’s made available)

Download the app from Google Play or the Apple Store. The app works on Android and iOS devices.

Confirm your identity with the sportsbook by uploading a state-issued ID.

Prove that you reside within New York state lines to be eligible to bet on sports via the app.

Make your first deposit to your BetMGM NY account.

Start placing bets on sports online in New York.

Other Sportsbook Offers for New York Bettors

Why not claim NY sports betting launch bonuses from other sportsbooks too? Currently, DraftKings New York, FanDuel New York, and Caesars New York are offering bonuses to sports bettors in New York.