New York Sports Betting Promos For This Weekend

Has it been nearly a week already? They say time flies if you’re having fun and that’s certainly been the case for those who have flocked to legalized mobile sports betting in New York.

Four platforms launched mobile sports betting in the Empire State on Jan. 8 and they’re all still offering plenty of promos and bonus offers geared to new and seasoned bettors alike. On Monday, a fifth mobile app will be added when BetMGM New York launches.

NY Sports Betting Promos For New Users

If you’ve yet to register for an account with one of New York’s sports betting platforms, there’s no time like the present. Or, maybe, you’ve tried one specific platform so far, but are curious about one, or more, of the others.

Either way, if you’re a new user to one, or all, of the sportsbooks, there are promo offers available upon registering for an account.

NY Sports Betting Promos For All Users

Even if you’ve already created an account, these sportsbooks have promos available for you. Here is a small sampling.

DraftKings New York Promos

NFL Wild Card Weekend $10 Risk-Free Same-Game Parlay: If your bet loses, DraftKings will credit it back to $10

Hammer The Over: For every 5,000 bettors that bet over on the total for Saturday’s New England vs. Buffalo game, DraftKings will lower the total by 0.5 point.

Refer a friend and receive $100: If someone new to DraftKings, not just the sportsbook, clicks on your personal referral link, you can both earn free bets up to $100. The amount of the free bet depends on the deposit amount of the new registrant.

Caesars New York Promos

Caesars Greetings: Opt-in and make $100 worth of NBA bets and get a digital gift card toward the NBA jersey of your choice.

Spread the Word: Refer your friends to earn a free bet.

Same-Game Parlays are here: Now you can build a parlay on a single game.

FanDuel New York Promos

Place $20+ in cumulative Same-Game Parlay wagers on an NFL Wild-Card game and get a bonus in site credit based on your total Parlay wagers, win or lose.

Same Game Parlay+: You can combine Same-Game Parlays from one game with bets from other games.

Refer a New Yorker: From now until Jan. 17, refer a friend in New York and you’ll both have $100 added to your account.

BetRivers New York Promos