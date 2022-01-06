What You Need To Know When NY Online Sports Betting Apps Go Live

The time has come just in time for the final week of the NFL’s regular season. On Saturday, Jan. 8, NY mobile sports betting apps will launch.

On Jan. 6, the New York State Gaming Commission announced that DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and BetRivers all met the requirements and can begin taking mobile wagers at 9 a.m. ET, on Jan. 8.

No longer will New York residents need to cross into New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or Connecticut to place a legal sports bet via their phone, tablet, or computer. Those in upstate New York will still be able to visit the sportsbooks located in casinos, but they’ll now have the option of wagering from home.



While it was clear before Thursday that mobile sports betting would launch in time for Super Bowl LVI, it was uncertain exactly when it would begin. That it will be offered before the start of the NFL Playoffs is a win for anyone looking to add to their enjoyment of the postseason.

NY Sports Betting Promos Available

Before signing up for a sportsbook, make sure to research the promos or bonus offers that are available so you can get the most bang for your buck. Some sportsbooks give you a risk-free bet upon sign-up and deposit. Others match your initial deposit.

There are more details on NY sports betting bonus offers here, along with direct links to sign up. The best part is, you can claim promos and bonus offers from multiple sportsbooks. Just be sure to check all bonus terms and conditions before depositing to ensure you understand the requirements for each NY bonus offer.

Which NY Sports Betting Apps Will Be Available On January 8?

Four apps will launch on day 1! This includes DraftKings NY and FanDuel NY, which are often one of the first to market in any state that legalizes online betting. Caesars NY will also launch. The Caesars Sportsbook app is one of the top in the nation, particularly for ongoing bettors, due to its successful loyalty program. BetRivers NY will also launch and may be familiar to NY bettors because of its Rivers and SugarHouse brands, popular in both NJ and PA.

More NY Sportsbooks On The Way

The New York State Gaming Commission also said that the other five platforms originally granted access to New York are working “towards satisfying statutory and regulatory requirements necessary to launch and will be approved on a rolling basis when requirements are met.”



The five platforms still awaiting approval are BetMGM, PointsBet, WynnBet, Bally Bet, and Resorts World.

Upcoming Games To Wager On

If you’re looking to place a wager on Saturday, you’ll have plenty of options to choose from over the course of the first few days. There are two NFL games on Saturday, with 14 more on Sunday and Alabama faces Georgia for the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

There’s also plenty of NBA and NHL action over the weekend, not to mention college basketball. One caveat is that you won’t be able to place bets on any NCAA team that’s located in New York. So you can bet on Saturday’s UConn at Seton Hall matchup but are out of luck if you were hoping to bet on St. John’s vs. Providence.

NY Mobile Sports Betting Launch FAQs