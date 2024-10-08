The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLDS on Oct. 8. The game is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. at Citi Field in New York and will be broadcast on FS1. The Phillies enter with a money line of -111, while Mets odds are at -106. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 68°F. The NLDS is currently tied 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Philadelphia.

Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 3 odds (10/8/24)

For today’s MLB matchup between the Phillies and Mets, NY sportsbooks offer varied odds, with the Phillies slightly favored across most of the apps. The moneyline odds reflect this tight contest, while the run line sees the Phillies as favorites. Over/under figures hover around 7.0 or 7.5 runs, indicating an anticipated low-scoring match. Here is the latest on the Mets odds for today’s Game 3:

FanDuel : Phillies -110, Mets -106, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -110, Mets -106, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Phillies -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.0

: Phillies -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.0 Caesars : Phillies -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.0

: Phillies -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5

Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Mets

Phillies vs. Mets projected starting lineups today

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) RF Nick Castellanos (R) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Weston Wilson (R) 2B Edmundo Sosa (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 1B Pete Alonso (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Phillies vs. Mets probable starters for Tuesday

Postseason pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Aaron Nola (R) -- -- -- -- -- (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 0-0 3.60 1.20 19.0% 0.0

Regular season pitching stats

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (PHI) Aaron Nola (R) 14-8 3.57 1.20 23.5% 6.0% (NYM) Sean Manaea (L) 12-6 3.47 1.08 24.1% 8.2%

Phillies vs. Mets Injuries for Tuesday

Phillies: Luis F. Ortiz is out for the remainder of the 2024 MLB season due to a right forearm strain. Spencer Turnbull is also out with a right lat strain.

Mets: Brooks Raley underwent Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Jeff McNeil is out with a wrist fracture but could return if the Mets advance.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

Philadelphia Phillies postseason & regular season team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies hold a 1-1 record in the playoffs with a batting average of .221. Their Earned Run Average (ERA) stands at 6.00, with 21 pitching strikeouts in their current season. The Phillies are working towards improving their consistency following a win vs the Mets in Game 2. The prior game showcased a stellar performance against the Mets, leading to a win.

Phillies postseason team stats

Runs per game : 4.5

: 4.5 Team average : .221

: .221 Team home runs : 3

: 3 Team Stolen bases : 3

: 3 Team ERA : 6.00

: 6.00 Team pitching strikeouts: 21

Phillies regular season team stats

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .257

: .257 Team home runs : 198

: 198 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.85

: 3.85 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,433

New York Mets postseason & regular season team stats

The New York Mets hold a playoff record of 3-2 and a batting average of .232. Their recent performances have solidified their strong start to the playoffs. With an ERA of 3.92 and 40 pitching strikeouts, the Mets are demonstrating strong pitching capabilities. Despite a recent loss against the Phillies, they maintain a competitive stance with a 3-2 record, including a win vs the Phillies in Game 1.

Mets postseason team stats

Runs per game : 5.4

: 5.4 Team average : .232

: .232 Team home runs : 5

: 5 Team Stolen bases : 4

: 4 Team ERA : 3.92

: 3.92 Team pitching strikeouts: 40

Mets regular season team stats

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1,455

Player Stats for Phillies vs. Mets

In this MLB matchup, notable players from both the Phillies and the Mets are set to make an impact. Nick Castellanos stands out for the Phillies with a strong batting average, while Bryce Harper contributes runs. Mark Vientos shows promising stats on the Mets side, and Francisco Lindor is a key player with consistent performance. Recent news highlights Aaron Nola starting for the Phillies, a significant factor in their pitching strategy, while the Mets might see Jeff McNeil return if they progress to the NLCS.

Phillies playoff leaders ahead of today’s NLDS Game 3

Nick Castellanos emerges as a leading figure for the Phillies, showcasing impressive playoff stats. His performance in recent games emphasizes his potential impact. Other team leaders include:

AVG Leader: Nick Castellanos .444

Nick Castellanos .444 HR Leader: Nick Castellanos 1

Nick Castellanos 1 RBI Leader: Nick Castellanos 2

Nick Castellanos 2 Runs Leader: Nick Castellanos 2

Nick Castellanos 2 SB Leader: Trea Turner 2

Phillies regular season leaders

AVG Leader: Trea Turner 0.295

Trea Turner 0.295 HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 38

Kyle Schwarber 38 RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 104

Kyle Schwarber 104 Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 110

Kyle Schwarber 110 SB Leader: Bryson Stott 32

Mets playoff leaders ahead of today’s NLDS Game 3

The Mets see significant contributions from Mark Vientos and Francisco Lindor. Vientos’ recent play positions him as a major offensive threat. Other team leaders include:

AVG Leader: Mark Vientos .400

Mark Vientos .400 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 2

Pete Alonso 2 RBI Leader: Mark Vientos 7

Mark Vientos 7 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 5

Francisco Lindor 5 SB Leader: Starling Marte 1

Mets regular season leaders