The Philadelphia Phillies will face the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NLDS on Oct. 8. The game is scheduled for 5:08 p.m. at Citi Field in New York and will be broadcast on FS1. The Phillies enter with a money line of -111, while Mets odds are at -106. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 68°F. The NLDS is currently tied 1-1 after splitting the first two games in Philadelphia.
Phillies vs. Mets NLDS Game 3 odds (10/8/24)
For today’s MLB matchup between the Phillies and Mets, NY sportsbooks offer varied odds, with the Phillies slightly favored across most of the apps. The moneyline odds reflect this tight contest, while the run line sees the Phillies as favorites. Over/under figures hover around 7.0 or 7.5 runs, indicating an anticipated low-scoring match. Here is the latest on the Mets odds for today’s Game 3:
- FanDuel: Phillies -110, Mets -106, over/under 7.5
- BetMGM: Phillies -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.0
- Caesars: Phillies -115, Mets -105, over/under 7.0
- Fanatics: Phillies -110, Mets -110, over/under 7.5
Odds are subject to change for Phillies vs. Mets
Phillies vs. Mets projected starting lineups today
Phillies starting lineup
- DH Kyle Schwarber (L)
- SS Trea Turner (R)
- 1B Bryce Harper (L)
- 3B Alec Bohm (R)
- RF Nick Castellanos (R)
- C J.T. Realmuto (R)
- LF Weston Wilson (R)
- 2B Edmundo Sosa (R)
- CF Johan Rojas (R)
Mets starting lineup
- SS Francisco Lindor (S)
- 3B Mark Vientos (R)
- LF Brandon Nimmo (L)
- 1B Pete Alonso (R)
- 2B Jose Iglesias (R)
- DH J.D. Martinez (R)
- RF Starling Marte (R)
- CF Tyrone Taylor (R)
- C Francisco Alvarez (R)
Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io
Phillies vs. Mets probable starters for Tuesday
Postseason pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(PHI) Aaron Nola (R)
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|(NYM) Sean Manaea (L)
|0-0
|3.60
|1.20
|19.0%
|0.0
Regular season pitching stats
|Starters
|W-L
|ERA
|WHIP
|K%
|BB%
|(PHI) Aaron Nola (R)
|14-8
|3.57
|1.20
|23.5%
|6.0%
|(NYM) Sean Manaea (L)
|12-6
|3.47
|1.08
|24.1%
|8.2%
Phillies vs. Mets Injuries for Tuesday
Phillies: Luis F. Ortiz is out for the remainder of the 2024 MLB season due to a right forearm strain. Spencer Turnbull is also out with a right lat strain.
Mets: Brooks Raley underwent Tommy John surgery, sidelining him for the rest of the season. Jeff McNeil is out with a wrist fracture but could return if the Mets advance.
Team standings and stats for today’s game
Philadelphia Phillies postseason & regular season team stats
The Philadelphia Phillies hold a 1-1 record in the playoffs with a batting average of .221. Their Earned Run Average (ERA) stands at 6.00, with 21 pitching strikeouts in their current season. The Phillies are working towards improving their consistency following a win vs the Mets in Game 2. The prior game showcased a stellar performance against the Mets, leading to a win.
Phillies postseason team stats
- Runs per game: 4.5
- Team average: .221
- Team home runs: 3
- Team Stolen bases: 3
- Team ERA: 6.00
- Team pitching strikeouts: 21
Phillies regular season team stats
- Runs per game: 4.8
- Team average: .257
- Team home runs: 198
- Team stolen bases: 148
- Team ERA: 3.85
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1,433
New York Mets postseason & regular season team stats
The New York Mets hold a playoff record of 3-2 and a batting average of .232. Their recent performances have solidified their strong start to the playoffs. With an ERA of 3.92 and 40 pitching strikeouts, the Mets are demonstrating strong pitching capabilities. Despite a recent loss against the Phillies, they maintain a competitive stance with a 3-2 record, including a win vs the Phillies in Game 1.
Mets postseason team stats
- Runs per game: 5.4
- Team average: .232
- Team home runs: 5
- Team Stolen bases: 4
- Team ERA: 3.92
- Team pitching strikeouts: 40
Mets regular season team stats
- Runs per game: 4.7
- Team average: .246
- Team home runs: 207
- Team stolen bases: 106
- Team ERA: 3.96
- Team pitching strikeouts: 1,455
Player Stats for Phillies vs. Mets
In this MLB matchup, notable players from both the Phillies and the Mets are set to make an impact. Nick Castellanos stands out for the Phillies with a strong batting average, while Bryce Harper contributes runs. Mark Vientos shows promising stats on the Mets side, and Francisco Lindor is a key player with consistent performance. Recent news highlights Aaron Nola starting for the Phillies, a significant factor in their pitching strategy, while the Mets might see Jeff McNeil return if they progress to the NLCS.
Phillies playoff leaders ahead of today’s NLDS Game 3
Nick Castellanos emerges as a leading figure for the Phillies, showcasing impressive playoff stats. His performance in recent games emphasizes his potential impact. Other team leaders include:
- AVG Leader: Nick Castellanos .444
- HR Leader: Nick Castellanos 1
- RBI Leader: Nick Castellanos 2
- Runs Leader: Nick Castellanos 2
- SB Leader: Trea Turner 2
Phillies regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Trea Turner 0.295
- HR Leader: Kyle Schwarber 38
- RBI Leader: Kyle Schwarber 104
- Runs Leader: Kyle Schwarber 110
- SB Leader: Bryson Stott 32
Mets playoff leaders ahead of today’s NLDS Game 3
The Mets see significant contributions from Mark Vientos and Francisco Lindor. Vientos’ recent play positions him as a major offensive threat. Other team leaders include:
- AVG Leader: Mark Vientos .400
- HR Leader: Pete Alonso 2
- RBI Leader: Mark Vientos 7
- Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 5
- SB Leader: Starling Marte 1
Mets regular season leaders
- AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor 0.273
- HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34
- RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91
- Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107
- SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29