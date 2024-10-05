The New York Mets are set to face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS on Saturday, Oct 5. The game will be held at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia at 4:08 p.m. ET. Airing on FOX, the Mets enter with a moneyline of +159, while the Phillies are at -188. The weather forecast predicts clear skies with a high of 74°F.

Mets vs. Phillies NLDS Game 1 odds (10/5/24)

Most NY sports betting apps have the Phillies as home favorites over the Mets, with a moneyline around -190, implying a strong chance for a Phillies win. The over/under varies slightly, with some sportsbooks setting it at 7.0 and others at 7.5, indicating expectations for moderate scoring. The Mets odds show them as underdogs with a moneyline ranging from +155 to +160. Here is the latest on the odds for today’s game:

FanDuel : Phillies -188, Mets +158, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -188, Mets +158, over/under 7.5 BetMGM : Phillies -190, Mets +155, over/under 7.5

: Phillies -190, Mets +155, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Phillies -190, Mets +158, over/under 7.0

: Phillies -190, Mets +158, over/under 7.0 Fanatics: Phillies -190, Mets +160, over/under 7.0

Odds are subject to change for Mets vs. Phillies

Mets vs. Phillies projected starting lineups today

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) 3B Mark Vientos (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) 1B Pete Alonso (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) RF Starling Marte (R) CF Tyrone Taylor (R) C Francisco Alvarez (R)

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) 3B Alec Bohm (R) RF Nick Castellanos (R) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Weston Wilson (R) 2B Edmundo Sosa (R) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Projected lineups and injuries are Sportsdata.io

Mets vs. Phillies probable starters for Saturday

The stats for today’s starting pitchers is from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Kodia Senga 1-0 3.38 0.56 45% 5% (PHI) Zack Wheeler (R) 16-7 2.56 0.95 27.8% 6.5%

Mets vs. Phillies Injuries for Saturday

Mets injuries

Jeff McNeil is out with a wrist fracture, expected to return in late October. Paul Blackburn will miss the remainder of the season due to a spinal fluid leak.

Phillies injuries

Austin Hays is questionable with back soreness for the Divisional Series. Rodolfo Castro is out with a thumb UCL tear.

Team standings and stats for today’s game

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets are on the heels of a thrilling NL Wild Card series win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Now come the hated Phillies. For the regular season, the Mets had the 6th position in the National League and 2nd in the NL East division with a record of 89-73. In their last game, they managed a win against the Brewers, scoring 4 runs with 5 hits. Their last ten games have been evenly split with 5-5. Key season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1455

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies finished 2nd in the National League and won the NL East division with a 95-67 record. They recently secured a win over the Nationals, scoring 6 runs with 9 hits. Over their last ten games, they’ve recorded 4-6. Essential season stats are as follows:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .257

: .257 Team home runs : 198

: 198 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.85

: 3.85 Team pitching strikeouts: 1433

Player Stats for Mets vs. Phillies

Both the Mets and Phillies have key players to watch. Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 34 home runs, while Francisco Lindor has been instrumental with his batting average and runs. Kyle Schwarber stands out for the Phillies with 38 home runs and 110 runs. Recent news highlights Francisco Lindor’s pivotal role in the Mets’ Wild Card series win, while Edwin Díaz’s availability remains uncertain.

Mets leaders ahead of today’s game

Francisco Lindor and Pete Alonso drive the Mets’ performance. Lindor’s contributions in batting average and runs have been crucial, while Alonso’s home run power is a significant factor. Lindor’s recent performances, including key hits, could impact the game. These players’ stats influence the Mets’ odds.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Phillies leaders ahead of today’s game

Kyle Schwarber is a standout for the Phillies, leading in home runs and runs. His batting prowess is essential for the team’s success. Trea Turner contributes with the highest batting average, and Bryson Stott leads in stolen bases. These players’ performances are key to the Phillies’ strategy.