The New York Mets will face the Philadelphia Phillies on October 6. The game is scheduled for 4:08 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and will be broadcast on FS1. The Mets odds are set at +132, while the Phillies’ are at -156. The calls for clear skies with a high temperature of 70°F. This is Game 2 of the NLDS, with the Mets leading the series 1-0.

Mets vs. Phillies pregame odds (10/6/24)

MLB betting odds for the upcoming game between the Mets and Phillies consistently favor Philadelphia. Various NY sportsbooks list the Phillies as favorites on the moneyline and run line. Over/under totals vary slightly, hovering between 7.5 and 8.0, indicating expectations for a moderately low-scoring game. Here are the latest Mets odds for Game 2:

FanDuel : Mets +130, Phillies -154, over/under 8.0

: Mets +130, Phillies -154, over/under 8.0 BetMGM : Mets +130, Phillies -155, over/under 7.5

: Mets +130, Phillies -155, over/under 7.5 Caesars : Mets +130, Phillies -155, over/under 7.5

: Mets +130, Phillies -155, over/under 7.5 Fanatics: Mets +130, Phillies -160, over/under 7.5

Mets vs. Phillies projected starting lineups for NLDS Game 2

Mets starting lineup

SS Francisco Lindor (S) 3B Mark Vientos (R) 1B Pete Alonso (R) LF Brandon Nimmo (L) C Luis Torrens (R) DH J.D. Martinez (R) 2B Jose Iglesias (R) RF Tyrone Taylor (R) CF Harrison Bader (R)

Phillies starting lineup

DH Kyle Schwarber (L) SS Trea Turner (R) 1B Bryce Harper (L) RF Nick Castellanos (R) 3B Alec Bohm (R) 2B Bryson Stott (L) C J.T. Realmuto (R) LF Brandon Marsh (L) CF Johan Rojas (R)

Mets vs. Phillies probable starters for Sunday

The stats for the Game 2 starting pitchers are from the regular season.

Starters W-L ERA WHIP K% BB% (NYM) Luis Severino (R) 11-7 3.91 1.24 20.3% 7.6% (PHI) Cristopher Sánchez (L) 11-9 3.32 1.24 19.7% 5.7%

Mets vs. Phillies Injuries for Sunday

Mets injuries

Jeff McNeil (wrist) is out with a fracture but could return in late October if the Mets advance. Paul Blackburn (back) is on the 60-day IL and won’t play in the postseason.

Phillies injuries

Austin Hays (back) is questionable for the Divisional Series. Luis F. Ortiz (forearm) and Rodolfo Castro (thumb) are out for the season.

Team standings and stats for Sunday’s Game 2

New York Mets team stats

The New York Mets are off to a great postseason start. After beating the Milwaukee Brewers, the Mets just took Game 1 in Philly. Their recent outing against the Phillies resulted in a 6-2 victory, showcasing their potential to dominate. As bettors consider Mets odds, key regular season stats include:

Runs per game : 4.7

: 4.7 Team average : .246

: .246 Team home runs : 207

: 207 Team stolen bases : 106

: 106 Team ERA : 3.96

: 3.96 Team pitching strikeouts: 1455

Philadelphia Phillies team stats

The Philadelphia Phillies will look to bounce back after a tough Game 1 loss at home. Despite a recent defeat to the Mets, their overall performance remains solid. Bettors analyzing Mets odds should consider Phillies’ season stats:

Runs per game : 4.8

: 4.8 Team average : .257

: .257 Team home runs : 198

: 198 Team stolen bases : 148

: 148 Team ERA : 3.85

: 3.85 Team pitching strikeouts: 1433

Player Stats for Mets vs. Phillies

The Mets and Phillies showcase key players with recent performances that could impact the game’s outcome. Brandon Nimmo and Mark Vientos have both shown consistency for the Mets, each securing two singles in their latest matchup against the Phillies. Harrison Bader’s agility on the field resulted in two runs scored. For the Phillies, Kyle Schwarber continues to be a pivotal player, contributing a home run and a run in his recent game. Bryce Harper’s ability to hit doubles adds another layer of threat to the Phillies’ offense. Recent news highlights Jeff McNeil’s potential return, which may affect the Mets odds in future games.

Mets leaders ahead of NLDS Game 2

Francisco Lindor remains a central figure for the Mets, leading in multiple categories, including runs and stolen bases. Pete Alonso’s power is evident with his home run tally. The Mets’ strategy will heavily rely on these players’ contributions to maintain their competitive edge.

AVG Leader: Francisco Lindor .273

Francisco Lindor .273 HR Leader: Pete Alonso 34

Pete Alonso 34 RBI Leader: Francisco Lindor 91

Francisco Lindor 91 Runs Leader: Francisco Lindor 107

Francisco Lindor 107 SB Leader: Francisco Lindor 29

Phillies leaders ahead of NLDS Game 2

Kyle Schwarber is a standout for the Phillies, leading in home runs and RBIs, contributing significantly to the team’s offensive strength. Trea Turner’s high batting average enhances the Phillies’ lineup. Bryson Stott’s speed on the bases is a key asset for the team.